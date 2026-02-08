Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), extends Spring Festival greetings to the country's military veterans while attending a gala held by the CMC for retired military officers of Beijing-based troops in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 6, 2026. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to military veterans

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets military veterans at CMC gala, highlighting loyalty, Xi Jinping Thought, and PLA modernization goals.

Published

BEIJING, China, Feb 8 – Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended Spring Festival greetings to the country’s military veterans.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), conveyed the greetings while attending a gala held by the CMC for retired military officers of Beijing-based troops on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Greeted with warm applause, Xi chatted with the veterans, inquiring about their health and living conditions. Together, they reviewed the extraordinary journey of the Party, the country and the military over the past year.

The veterans vowed to rally more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and act on Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military.

They pledged to gain a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and of establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They also vowed to consciously uphold Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee’s authority and its centralized, unified leadership.

Moreover, the veterans pledged to implement the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the CMC chairman.

The veterans vowed to contribute their part to achieving the centenary goals of the People’s Liberation Army by 2027 and to advancing the modernization of national defense and the armed forces at a high standard.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Over 140m train tickets sold for Spring Festival travel rush

China’s railway ticketing platform 12306 reports 140 million tickets sold during Spring Festival rush, with 13.8 million trips forecast for Saturday.

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Death toll rises to 8 in North China factory explosion

Eight confirmed dead in Shanxi biotech factory explosion. Authorities detain company representative and launch full investigation.

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: What Xi Jinping’s Renminbi Push Means for Geopolitics

For nearly 80 years, the United States dollar has anchored global finance. According to the International Monetary Fund, it still accounts for roughly 58...

7 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Hainan to launch Tropical Marine National Park amid rapid ocean economy growth

Hainan province is set to establish China’s first tropical marine national park, protecting coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass beds. The move aligns with booming...

24 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China-US trade shows gradual recalibration amid tariffs, tech barriers, and geopolitical uncertainty

China-US trade is undergoing structural adjustment, with exports moderating, imports of US energy and agriculture rising, and bilateral flows becoming more complex. Experts say...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China rolls out Beidou Satellite Messaging Service for off-grid communication

China’s Beidou Navigation Satellite System now powers a short messaging service that lets users send texts without cellular coverage. Supported by Huawei, Xiaomi, and...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

How Beijing 2022 legacy propels China’s Winter sports boom ahead of Milano-Cortina 2026

China’s winter sports industry is booming, fueled by Beijing 2022’s legacy. With over 346 million new participants, growing resort traffic, and rising tourism revenue,...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s energy self-sufficiency set to reach 84.6pc in 2026 amid domestic, overseas gains

China’s energy self-sufficiency is expected to reach 84.6pc in 2026, supported by record domestic oil and gas output, unconventional resources, and overseas projects.

2 days ago