OPINION: Why the Future of Global Stability Depends on China-US Relations

The just-concluded state visit by United States President Donald Trump to Beijing may ultimately be remembered as more than a diplomatic engagement between two global powers. It increasingly stands as a reminder of a geopolitical reality the world can no longer ignore: whether allies, competitors or critics admit it or not, China has become indispensable to global stability.

At a time when the international system is under immense strain from geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, regional conflicts and economic uncertainty, even the United States increasingly finds itself needing China’s cooperation and influence to manage global challenges.

That reality was evident throughout Trump’s three-day visit to Beijing.

The face-to-face discussions between President Xi Jinping and President Trump were not limited to ceremonial diplomacy or trade negotiations. At the centre of the talks were the most sensitive and consequential issues shaping the future of global stability: the proper way for China and the United States to interact, the Taiwan question, trade tensions and broader regional crises, including the worsening Middle East conflict and the collapse of talks involving Iran. This alone says a great deal about the modern global order.

China-US relations are no longer simply another bilateral relationship between two countries. They have become the single most consequential relationship in the world. The direction this relationship takes now directly affects global diplomacy, security, markets, supply chains, and economic confidence.

That is why the world watched the Beijing summit so closely.

During the visit, President Xi held lengthy discussions with Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations, and the two leaders agreed on a new vision for building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability. President Xi Jinping pointed out that constructive strategic stability means positive stability with cooperation as the mainstay, healthy stability with competition within proper limits, constant stability with manageable differences, and lasting stability with expectable peace. He also stressed that building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability is not a slogan but concrete actions by both sides in the same direction. This important consensus provides strategic guidance and a framework for China and the US to manage their relations for the remainder of Trump’s second term and beyond.

The Taiwan question remains one of the summit’s focuses. Unsurprisingly, President Xi once again warned that the Taiwan question, as the most important issue in China-U.S. relations, if handled improperly, will embroil the two countries in clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.

After meeting President Xi Jinping, Trump openly warned against encouraging Taiwanese independence. His remarks on the Taiwan question after the summit took on a more cautious and pragmatic tone than previous US rhetoric. “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent,” “We are supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I am not looking for that”, Trump told Fox News.

These comments are politically significant. For years, Washington often leaned heavily toward military deterrence and overt political support for Taipei. But now there seems to be a growing understanding within Washington that the Taiwan question remains the most sensitive and potentially dangerous point in China-US relations. Any miscalculation and missteps over Taiwan would not simply affect Beijing and Washington. It would have catastrophic consequences for regional and international peace as well as global trade and financial markets.

On the Middle East situation, the two sides have reached some degree of consensus. President Xi Jinping reiterated China’s consistent stance that dialogue is the only right choice to resolve problems and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire is the fundamental solution to the stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump revealed, aboard Air Force One on the way back to Washington, that the Chinese leader agreed Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway through which nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass. The significance of that statement cannot be understated.

Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli strikes earlier this year has triggered one of the worst energy disruptions in recent history. Oil prices have surged sharply, shipping routes disrupted and fears of prolonged economic instability have spread globally.

Yet amid this crisis, Washington appeared to acknowledge an important reality: China’s leverage over Tehran matters enormously.

China remains the largest buyer of Iranian oil and maintains deep economic and diplomatic ties with Tehran. China has been mediating this conflict in its own way since its escalation in late February.

The fact that the United States president has to strike an agreement with China on the proper framework to manage bilateral relations and sees China as central to resolving one of the world’s dangerous geopolitical crises demonstrates how much China’s global role has evolved.

China is no longer simply a manufacturing powerhouse or export giant. It is increasingly an indispensable diplomatic and economic actor whose influence stretches across trade, energy, artificial intelligence, supply chains and, more importantly, conflict management and international peace.

The broader reality is becoming increasingly clear: sustainable global stability cannot exist if the world’s two largest powers remain trapped in confrontation.

This explains why international institutions, geopolitical scholars, economists and business leaders closely monitored the Beijing summit. The International Monetary Fund welcomed the engagement between the two most powerful leaders, noting that reduced tensions between the world’s two largest economies would benefit global recovery and stability.

Markets and governments understand that instability between China and the United States now carries worldwide consequences. Every major economy watches this relationship because global growth and supply chains are deeply tied to it.

The future of global stability may now depend less on whether China and the United States agree on every issue and more on whether they can develop a rational, sustainable and respectful framework for coexistence.

The issue is not whether competition between the two powers disappears. Competition between major powers is natural and expected. The real question is whether that competition can be managed responsibly without descending into confrontation, economic fragmentation or military conflict.

The world today is no longer unipolar. Power is increasingly interconnected and diffused. China’s rise is no longer a temporary phenomenon that can simply be reversed through tariffs, pressure or containment strategies. It is now deeply embedded within the architecture of global trade, diplomacy and economic growth.

Trade stability increasingly requires China. Energy security increasingly requires China. Climate cooperation increasingly requires China. Diplomatic efforts involving regional conflicts increasingly require China. Ultimately, global peace and prosperity increasingly require China.

The world may continue debating China’s ambitions and strategic intentions. But one reality is becoming impossible to ignore: China is now too important for the world to sideline.

And Trump’s Beijing visit and the new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability may have quietly confirmed exactly that.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.