Xi urges young sinologists to build bridges between China and the world

BEIJING, China, Nov 13 – President Xi Jinping has encouraged young sinologists to serve as messengers to promote mutual understanding between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Xi made the remarks in a reply letter to 61 young sinologists from 51 countries, who will attend the 2025 World Chinese Language Conference from Friday to Sunday in Beijing.

Xi expressed his delight that the young sinologists not only cherish the Chinese language and culture, but also actively foster the progress of sinology and mutual learning among civilizations.

In his letter, Xi emphasized that sinology represents a common heritage shared by all humanity.

Xi encouraged these young sinologists to continue to present a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China to the world, contributing their wisdom and strength to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The young sinologists recently wrote to Xi, sharing their experiences and insights gained through China studies — as well as expressing their willingness to deepen their study and facilitate cultural exchanges.

