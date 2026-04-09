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Running from April 8 to 10, the conference brings together global law enforcement leaders to enhance coordination in tackling transnational crime/Interpol

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya reaffirms commitment to global policing cooperation at INTERPOL conference

Running from April 8 to 10, the conference brings together global law enforcement leaders to enhance coordination in tackling transnational crime.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 — Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international policing cooperation during the ongoing INTERPOL Heads of National Central Bureaus (NCBs) Conference in Lyon.

Running from April 8 to 10, the conference brings together global law enforcement leaders to enhance coordination in tackling transnational crime.

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Delivering Kenya’s briefing, outgoing Head of NCB Nairobi, Ibrahim Jillo, accompanied by Lawrence Some, conveyed Kenya’s and the National Police Service’s appreciation to INTERPOL and its 196 member countries for their continued support in combating cross-border crime.

“He noted that this support has significantly strengthened Kenya’s investigative capacity through access to INTERPOL’s global databases, real-time intelligence sharing, diffusion of notices, and coordinated cross-border operations, resulting in successful arrests and disruption of criminal networks,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated.

Kenya emphasized the need for collective action to address evolving security threats, including terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, and illicit trade, stressing that no single country can effectively tackle such challenges alone.

The country also lauded INTERPOL’s role in uniting law enforcement agencies worldwide and fostering a shared commitment to global security.

Jillo highlighted gains achieved through capacity building, technical assistance, and joint operations, which have enhanced the capabilities of the National Central Bureau in Nairobi and strengthened Kenya’s resilience against both emerging and traditional crime threats.

As an elected member of the INTERPOL Africa Committee, Jillo also participated in a regional meeting where African member states pledged closer cooperation in addressing shared security challenges.

The conference was officially opened by INTERPOL President Lucas Philippe, alongside Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza and members of the Executive Committee.

Kenya further commended member countries for their trust and willingness to share critical information, noting that such collaboration is central to effective policing in an increasingly interconnected world.

Jillo also acknowledged member states’ support during the recent election of Africa’s Executive Committee representative, DCI Director Mohamed Amin, describing it as a reflection of a strong international partnership.

Kenya reiterated its commitment to INTERPOL’s mission, pledging to deepen collaboration, invest in innovation, and continue contributing to global security efforts.

“Together with INTERPOL and partner nations, Kenya affirmed that sustained partnership, mutual trust, and unified action remain key to staying ahead of threats and making the world safer,” the DCI said.

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