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The conference aims to deepen cooperation in asset recovery, strengthen investigative capacity, and address emerging corruption risks in an increasingly interconnected global environment/CFM

Africa

Nairobi Summit targets cross-border corruption and illicit financial flows

Kenya is hosting the 16th EAAACA conference in Nairobi, bringing together regional and global stakeholders to strengthen anti-corruption efforts, asset recovery, and cross-border collaboration.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kenya is hosting the 16th Eastern Africa Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities conference, bringing together regional and international stakeholders to strengthen the fight against corruption and enhance cross-border collaboration.

The high-level forum, convened by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in partnership with EAAACA and the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for Eastern Africa, has drawn investigators, policymakers, and accountability agencies from across Eastern Africa.

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The conference aims to deepen cooperation in asset recovery, strengthen investigative capacity, and address emerging corruption risks in an increasingly interconnected global environment.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, is the chief guest at the event.

The forum has attracted a wide array of participants, including Munira Ali; Koen Marquering; Maureen Mimnaugh; Sebastian Groth; Ondrej Šimek; and David Oginde.

Also in attendance are Sam Bwana; Abdi Mohamud; and Naluze Aisha Batala.

The presence of international partners, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the European Union, the World Bank, and the United States Government, underscores the global dimension of anti-corruption efforts and the need for sustained multilateral engagement.

Discussions are expected to focus on asset tracing and recovery, strengthening legal frameworks, and enhancing inter-agency cooperation to tackle illicit financial flows and public sector corruption.

Regional anti-corruption bodies are also seeking to leverage platforms such as ARIN-EA to fast-track the recovery of stolen assets and improve information sharing among member states.

The conference comes at a time when countries in Eastern Africa face increasing pressure to demonstrate progress in tackling corruption, improving governance, and safeguarding public resources amid mounting development and security challenges.

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