OPINION: What Xi Jinping’s Renminbi Push Means for Geopolitics

When President Xi Jinping recently called for the renminbi to attain full global reserve currency status, he was not engaging in rhetorical nationalism or speculative ambition. He was articulating a strategic trajectory that has been unfolding quietly for more than a decade.

In an era defined by geopolitical fragmentation, weaponised finance and growing unease over dollar dominance, China’s push to internationalise its currency represents one of the most consequential shifts in global economic power since the Bretton Woods system was established.

For nearly 80 years, the United States dollar has anchored global finance. According to the International Monetary Fund, it still accounts for roughly 58 percent of global foreign exchange reserves. Although this share has declined from more than 70 percent at the turn of the century, it remains unmatched.

By contrast, the renminbi accounts for about 2.3 percent of global reserves as of 2024, ranking fifth behind the dollar, euro, yen and pound. On the surface, the gap appears vast. Yet focusing solely on reserve shares obscures the deeper structural forces reshaping the international monetary system.

The dollar’s dominance has never rested purely on economic size. It has been sustained by the depth of U.S. financial markets, institutional credibility, military reach and, crucially, the absence of credible alternatives. However, the expanded use of financial sanctions in recent years, particularly since 2014 and intensifying after 2022, has altered the perception of the dollar’s neutrality. What was once viewed primarily as a global public good has increasingly become a geopolitical instrument.

For many states, especially across the Global South, this shift has changed the risk calculus. Central banks may continue to value the liquidity and stability of U.S. markets, but governments are more alert to the vulnerabilities that come with financial dependence. Exposure to sanctions, asset freezes or payment disruptions is no longer hypothetical. It is part of contemporary geopolitics.

China’s renminbi enters this environment not as a direct challenger to the dollar, but as a hedge against it. Beijing has steadily expanded the currency’s international use through bilateral swap lines, trade settlement agreements and financial infrastructure such as the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System. By 2023, more than 30 percent of China’s total trade was settled in renminbi, up sharply from near zero a decade earlier. China has also signed currency swap agreements with more than 40 central banks.

These measures reflect a deliberate strategy. China is not seeking to overturn the existing system overnight. Rather, it is constructing parallel channels that reduce reliance on Western-dominated financial architecture.

If the renminbi were to achieve broader reserve status, the geopolitical implications would be significant. A more multipolar currency system would dilute the monetary leverage of any single power, reducing the capacity of one state to project influence through finance alone. For the United States, this would mean a gradual erosion of what economists once described as “exorbitant privilege” — the ability to borrow cheaply, run persistent deficits and impose sanctions with global reach. For China, reserve currency status would lower borrowing costs, enhance financial influence and increase strategic autonomy.

Yet perhaps the most consequential effects would be felt far beyond Washington and Beijing. For decades, developing economies have been structurally exposed to dollar cycles. When the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy, capital often flows out of emerging markets, currencies weaken and debt servicing costs rise sharply. The International Monetary Fund estimates that more than 60 percent of low-income countries are currently at high risk of debt distress, much of it denominated in dollars.

In that context, a greater role for the renminbi could offer diversification rather than domination. Access to renminbi-denominated financing would allow developing economies to broaden their debt portfolios and reduce exposure to dollar volatility. Several emerging markets have already explored yuan-linked bonds or local currency arrangements tied to trade with China. For countries whose infrastructure, energy and manufacturing sectors are closely integrated with Chinese supply chains, settling trade and debt in renminbi is not ideological alignment. It is balance-sheet pragmatism.

Of course, substantial obstacles remain. Reserve currency status requires deep and open capital markets, full convertibility and sustained institutional trust. China’s capital controls and regulatory opacity remain constraints. But history suggests that reserve currency transitions are gradual and driven less by perfection than by shifting patterns of trade and power. The British pound did not lose primacy because the United States was flawless, but because global economic gravity moved.

What Xi is implicitly proposing is not a yuan-centric world, but a less dollar-centric one. For the Global South, this distinction matters. A multipolar monetary order would not eliminate financial risk or inequality, but it would widen policy space. It would enable governments to negotiate, borrow and trade with greater flexibility.

As global power becomes more diffuse, so too will global money. The renminbi’s gradual ascent may not produce dramatic headlines tomorrow, but over time it could reshape how states manage debt, conduct trade and insulate themselves from external shocks. For developing economies long positioned at the receiving end of dollar cycles, that shift could become one of the most quietly transformative developments of the twenty-first century global economy.