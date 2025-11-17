Bitok promises KJSEA results by Dec 11, Grade 10 choices before Christmas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has confirmed that results for the first-ever Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) for Grade 9 learners will be released by December 11, with the Ministry of Education (MoE) completing Grade 10 selection before Christmas.

Bitok made the announcement on Monday reiterating the ministry’s commitment for timely release of the selection results to ensure learners report to senior school on January 12, 2026.

The KJSEA, which ran from October 27 to November 3, marks the first national examination for junior school learners under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), aimed at ensuring a smooth transition to senior school.

Bitok, speaking while launching the distribution of exams papers ON oCTOBER 27, described the rollout as a “historic milestone” in Kenya’s ongoing education reforms.

Historic

He assured parents, learners, and schools that the government had provided all logistical, financial, and administrative support to guarantee a smooth and credible examination process.

“For KJSEA, it is historic — the first time in our country’s history that learners are sitting for this exam, which will culminate in a smooth transition from junior school to senior school,” said Bitok.

The PS confirmed that the government had released all necessary funds to schools and exam centres, eliminating any financial bottlenecks that could have hindered the exercise.

“All schools that completed the data verification process have received their funds,” he said.

Bitok also highlighted that the government has secured over 2.4 million senior school places for 1.1 million learners, supported by a digital placement system to ensure efficient and transparent Grade 10 admissions.

“We have enough spaces in senior school, and I want to assure all our learners that they will get that space in senior school,” he emphasized.

The PS called for professionalism and integrity from examination officials, urging invigilators, supervisors, and centre managers to uphold the highest standards during KJSEA, KPSEA, and KCSE exams.

With the KJSEA results release and Grade 10 placements on track, Kenya will complete the first national cohort’s transition to senior school smoothly, a key step in the government’s Competency-Based Education implementation.