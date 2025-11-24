Connect with us

President William Ruto with Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim at State House, Naiobi on November 24, 2025.

Kenya secures duty-free access to Malaysian market for agricultural produce and beef

President Ruto described the breakthrough as a major step that will expand market opportunities for Kenyan farmers and deepen the commercial foundation of the Kenya–Malaysia partnership.

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Kenyan agricultural produce and beef will now enter the Malaysian market duty-free following an agreement reached between President William Ruto and visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“The removal of these tariffs is especially significant given the structure of our current trade, where Kenya’s main exports to Malaysia include tea, coffee, flowers, avocados and titanium ores, while imports from Malaysia consist primarily of edible oils and fats, chemical products, electronics, agricultural chemicals and rubber,” he said.

He spoke during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Ibrahim after official talks at State House Nairobi on Monday. Also present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya (Sports) and Rebecca Miano (Tourism), among other senior officials.

During the event, President Ruto and Prime Minister Ibrahim witnessed the exchange of four agreements aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation. These include a Bilateral Air Services Agreement to enhance connectivity between the two countries, and a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation.

The leaders also oversaw the exchange of an MoU between the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia to deepen private-sector collaboration, alongside a Letter of Intent twinning Nairobi and Kuala Lumpur.

“Together, these instruments mark the beginning of a broader and deeper strategic partnership for mutual benefit,” President Ruto said.

Prime Minister Ibrahim commended President Ruto for championing transformative projects, including the Affordable Housing Programme.

“We have seen under your stewardship the determination to propel not only the economy but also the infrastructure to ensure Kenya emerges as a great nation,” he said.
“The housing sector is most commendable. I don’t think many countries, including Malaysia, have embarked that fast and effectively on such a programme.”

President Ruto noted that Malaysia’s rise from an agricultural economy to a leading Asian industrial powerhouse offers valuable lessons for Kenya.

“Today you stand out because you have diversified your economy, and you export manufactured goods to America and many other destinations. We are walking in the footsteps of Malaysia and hope to catch up,” he said.

The two leaders further agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in semi-conductor development as part of Kenya’s industrialisation and human capital growth agenda. Malaysia will support Kenya’s efforts to grow semiconductor technology and manufacturing capacity, including ongoing work at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri.

On global issues, the leaders called for urgent reform of the United Nations to make it more inclusive of developing countries. They also condemned the ongoing atrocities in Sudan and Gaza and urged for a rapid resolution to the conflicts.

