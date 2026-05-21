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President Ruto launched the construction of the Mfangano Island Ring road in Homa Bay County, which will play a crucial role in facilitating transportation and fostering development in the area.
President Ruto launched the construction of the Mfangano Island Ring road in Homa Bay County, which will play a crucial role in facilitating transportation and fostering development in the area.
President Ruto and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga/COURTESY

Kenya

MCA suspended over alleged disparaging remarks against Ruto and Homabay Governor.

Siaya Majority Whip said the Onguru’s remarks portrayed blatant disrespect toward women in leadership and women in general by reducing matters of public leadership and governance to offensive references touching on gender and sexuality.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The Siaya County Assembly has suspended East Asembo MCA Gordon Onguru over alleged disparaging remarks against President William Ruto and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Following the unanimous passage of a motion, Onguru, who was elected on the United Democratic Movement (UDM) ticket, will be suspended for 30 days for “conduct unbecoming of a member of the county assembly” and for allegedly violating the Constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, and the Standing Orders of the County Assembly.

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Moving the motion, Majority Whip Booker Bonyo said Onguru, a close ally of Governor James Orengo, allegedly made unprintable, offensive, and sexually suggestive remarks while addressing a public gathering in Oyugis Town, Homa Bay County, recently.

Bonyo told the House that the remarks were intended to demean, ridicule, and disrespect the President of the Republic of Kenya and the Governor of Homa Bay County.

“The said utterances allegedly contained sexually offensive, derogatory, and demeaning statements directed at both the President and the Governor of Homa Bay County, contrary to the constitutional values of leadership, integrity, human dignity, mutual respect, and decorum expected of a state officer under the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” Bonyo told the House.

He said the remarks portrayed blatant disrespect toward women in leadership and women in general by reducing matters of public leadership and governance to offensive references touching on gender and sexuality.

The Assembly Whip noted that such utterances undermine the constitutional principles of equality and freedom from discrimination under Articles 27 and 28 of the Constitution, diminish the dignity of women, and promote harmful stereotypes inconsistent with the values of respect, inclusivity, and protection of human dignity.

Contributing to the motion, a section of MCAs described the alleged remarks by the East Asembo member as unfortunate.

However, some members termed the proposed punishment harsh, arguing that it was unfair to punish Onguru alone while leaving out a senior Siaya County Government official who was also quoted as having made similar remarks.

In its resolution, the assembly unanimously agreed to suspend Onguru, who sat quietly throughout the proceedings, for 30 days.

During the suspension period, he will not participate in the sittings or proceedings of the County Assembly or its committees and will not access privileges accorded to members of the County Assembly, except as may be permitted under the Standing Orders.

County Assembly Speaker George Okode, who chaired the session, referred the matter to the Committee on Powers and Privileges to investigate Onguru’s conduct, statements, and utterances and determine whether they amount to misconduct, breach of privilege, violation of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, or conduct unbecoming of a member of the County Assembly.

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