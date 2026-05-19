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A blazing bonfire in Githurai sends thick smoke into the air as protesters block sections of the road during a transport strike, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded along Thika Road/CFM

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Murkomen, Wandayi and Transport Stakeholders to Address Nation on Fuel Protest Talks

The high-level engagement comes after matatu operators rejected a government-backed proposal to lower diesel prices by Sh10, insisting that the reduction was insufficient and demanding a deeper cut of at least Sh30 per litre.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, together with Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi and public transport sector stakeholders, are expected to address the media Tuesday afternoon on the progress of ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the nationwide matatu strike over rising fuel prices.

The briefing is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Harambee House in Nairobi amid continued transport paralysis in several parts of the country following the collapse of talks between the government and operators on Monday night.

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The high-level engagement comes after matatu operators rejected a government-backed proposal to lower diesel prices by Sh10, insisting that the reduction was insufficient and demanding a deeper cut of at least Sh30 per litre.

Despite the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announcing revised fuel prices Monday night, including a Sh10 reduction in diesel prices and an increase in kerosene prices to curb fuel adulteration, transport operators maintained the strike and directed vehicles to remain off the roads Tuesday.

The prolonged standoff has disrupted public transport services countrywide, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and affecting businesses, schools and economic activity.

Government officials are expected to provide an update on fresh negotiations and possible interventions to resolve the crisis, which has also triggered protests in parts of the country over the rising cost of living.

The talks are also expected to address security concerns following Monday’s demonstrations, which Interior CS Murkomen said left four people dead, 30 injured and 348 arrested countrywide.

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