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Noah Maiyo who was moved as Presidential Escort Commander on May 24, 2026 following a security breach on the president in the coast. Inset: a police officer tackles a man who interrupted the president during a speech and grabbed him on the shoulder.

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Presidential Escort Unit Commander Noah Maiyo Moved in Major Police Shake-Up After Security Breach on Ruto

The changes follows Sunday incident in which a man breached security and approached President Ruto while he was addressing a public gathering in Ganze, briefly causing confusion before security officers intervened and escorted the individual away.

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A major reshuffle has hit the elite Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) following a serious security breach involving President William Ruto during a public event in Kilifi County on Saturday.

In changes announced by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, PEU Commandant Noah Kirwa Maiyo has been moved to the Vigilance Unit at Kenya Police Headquarters, while William Sawe, who previously served as Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit, has been appointed the new Commandant of the elite presidential protection team.

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The changes follows Sunday incident in which a man breached security and approached President Ruto while he was addressing a public gathering in Ganze, briefly causing confusion before security officers intervened and escorted the individual away.

“I have also ordered immediate changes to the security detail responsible for the President’s protection in order to strengthen protocols and seal any existing vulnerabilities,” Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said soon after the incident.

The man moved from the crowd, ascended the dais, and approached the President while holding a Bible, appearing to seek engagement with him/CFM

The incident triggered concerns over the President’s security arrangements and prompted immediate internal reviews within the police service.

“The security of the Head of State is a matter of national security and will be treated with the utmost seriousness. We wish to make it clear that all persons attending public events, particularly those involving the President and other national leaders, must strictly adhere to established security procedures and protocols at all times. Any attempt to breach security will be met with the full force of the law,” the IG said.

The reshuffle also saw Deputy PEU Commandant Juda Mathews Gwiyo directed to proceed on leave pending retirement.

George Kirera has been promoted from Staffing Officer Personnel PEU to Deputy Commandant of the unit, replacing Gwiyo.

In other changes, Josphat Sirma was elevated from Deputy Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit to Commanding Officer of the specialised unit, while Rere Kipkoech was moved from Deputy Special Operations Base One (SOB1) to Police Headquarters Vigilance.

The Presidential Escort Unit is among the country’s most specialised security formations charged with protecting the President, Deputy President and visiting heads of state.

Police authorities have not publicly commented further on the circumstances surrounding the security lapse, but senior security officials described the breach as serious and unacceptable given the high-risk nature of presidential protection operations.

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