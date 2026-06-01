Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto said the initiative will empower pastoral communities to move beyond traditional livestock keeping and become shareholders in enterprises that process, market, and add value to livestock products/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto announces Sh5bn Livestock Investment Company plan for 21 ASAL counties

President William Ruto has unveiled a Sh5 billion livestock investment company initiative targeting 350,000 pastoralists across 21 ASAL counties to boost value addition, markets, and livestock ownership.

Published

WAJIR, Kenya, Jun 1 — President William Ruto has announced a Sh5 billion County Livestock Investment Company initiative aimed at enabling more than 350,000 pastoralists across 21 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties to establish and own livestock investment companies.

Speaking during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County, the President said the initiative will empower pastoral communities to move beyond traditional livestock keeping and become shareholders in enterprises that process, market, and add value to livestock products.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Just as tea farmers own their factories through KTDA and dairy farmers own their cooperatives, pastoralists too must own and control the businesses built around their livestock,” Ruto said.

The Head of State said the new investment companies will provide pastoralists with access to markets, financing, insurance services, and value addition opportunities, transforming livestock from a subsistence activity into a modern commercial enterprise.

“Through these enterprises, they will gain access to markets, gain access to finance and insurance, and value add their produce,” he said.

According to Ruto, the first phase of the programme is expected to improve the livelihoods of more than two million household members in pastoral regions.

He directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, in collaboration with county governments, to begin immediate registration of livestock investment companies across all 21 ASAL counties.

The President also announced plans to operationalise the Livestock Enterprise Development Fund, establish a national strategic food and fodder reserve, strengthen pastoral cooperatives, roll out a nationwide animal identification and traceability system, and expand infrastructure needed to access premium export markets.

“We must move beyond live animal exports to higher-value products such as meat, leather, and dairy products,” he said. “For long, many looked at livestock and saw subsistence. We see livestock as enterprise, exports, jobs, and wealth.”

Ruto noted that livestock remains the backbone of northern Kenya’s economy, contributing about 12 percent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product and 42 percent of agricultural GDP in ASAL counties. The sector accounts for more than 90 percent of employment and over 95 percent of household incomes in pastoral regions.

He highlighted ongoing government interventions, including the distribution of more than 52,000 sheep, goats, and cattle to over 10,000 households across 16 ASAL counties under a livestock restocking programme.

The President said the government has also vaccinated more than 10 million animals, expanded local vaccine production to over 123 million doses, restored more than 300,000 hectares of degraded rangelands, established feedlots and hay storage facilities, and strengthened livestock breeding and marketing systems.

Additionally, Ruto announced the deployment of 2,000 new agripreneurs to ASAL counties to provide last-mile agricultural advisory services, connect pastoralists to markets and finance, and promote climate-smart pastoralism. The recruits will join 5,000 agripreneurs already working nationwide.

The President said these interventions are already yielding results, citing an 84 percent increase in meat exports from Sh8.9 billion in 2022 to Sh16.4 billion in 2025.

Milk production has grown from 4.6 billion litres to 5.3 billion litres, while dairy exports have nearly tripled from Sh4.9 billion to Sh14.2 billion over the same period.

Ruto said northern Kenya is poised to become a major livestock trade hub linking Kenya to markets across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

“Northern Kenya is not peripheral to Kenya’s future. It is central to it. We see northern Kenya becoming the gateway of Africa’s livestock trade to the Middle East and the world,” he said.

The announcement formed part of a broader development agenda unveiled during the Madaraka Day celebrations, including investments in education, healthcare, housing, roads, water infrastructure, and youth empowerment programmes aimed at accelerating economic transformation and inclusion in northern Kenya.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders integration of Madrasa and Duksi into basic education system

President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Education to begin consultations on integrating Madrasa, Duksi and pastoral instruction into Kenya’s basic education system...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wajir elders to gift President Ruto 100 camels after historic Madaraka Day celebrations

Wajir elders will present President William Ruto with 100 camels as a cultural tribute following historic Madaraka Day celebrations hosted in Wajir, with leaders...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Madaraka Day 2026: President Ruto leads historic national celebrations in Wajir

President William Ruto leads 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir, the first time the national event is being held in North Eastern Kenya.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Linda Mwananchi Expands Nationwide Outreach with Major Thika Rally Planned

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 — The ODM Linda Mwananchi faction is set to take its consultative rally to Thika as it seeks to expand...

and 16 hours ago

County News

Murang’a Upgrades All 170 Public Health Facilities to Starlink Internet

Murang’a County has marked a major milestone in the digitisation of Governor Kang’ata said the upgrade from cable to satellite (Starlink) will enhance efficiency...

and 17 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula urges Education Ministry to act on unsafe Schools After fatal Utumishi Academy tragedy

Speaker Wetang’ula stated that the Utumishi Academy fire tragedy, which claimed 16 young lives, should prompt intensified school inspections and firm action against institutions...

and 18 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto kicks off three-day development of North counties

Overall, the President pointed out that the Government is investing KSh8.4 billion this year to connect more than 53,300 households to electricity in the...

and 19 hours ago

Kenya

Mavoko MP Makau Accuses Rivals of Disrupting Linda Mwananchi Meeting in Machakos

Makau, who has announced his bid to unseat Governor Wavinya Ndeti in Machakos County, claimed that groups of youths were mobilised to interfere with...

20 hours ago