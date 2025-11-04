Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Guinea’s coup leader enters presidential race

Two of Guinea’s biggest opposition parties – RPG Arc en Ciel and UFDG – have been excluded from December’s contest.

Published

The military commander who has ruled Guinea since a coup four years ago has entered the presidential race, breaking an earlier promise to hand power to a civilian government.

Col Mamadi Doumbouya submitted his candidacy at the Supreme Court on Monday, flanked by soldiers and wearing black sunglasses. He did not make any public comment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two of Guinea’s biggest opposition parties – RPG Arc en Ciel and UFDG – have been excluded from December’s contest.

This has raised concerns about the election’s credibility.

Guineans had reacted with shock last month when it was announced that presidential candidates would need to pay a deposit of 875m Guinean francs ($100,000; £75,000) to contest the election.

While the previous deposit was almost as high – 800m francs – some analysts had hoped it would be reduced to encourage more people to stand in these historic elections.

‎Four years ago, Col Doumbouya had pledged to hand power back to civilians, saying “Neither I nor any member of this transition will be a candidate for anything… As soldiers, we value our word very much.” ‎

The election is being held under a new constitution that allowed Col Doumbouya to run for the presidency.

Under his rule, the Guinean authorities have been cracking down on peaceful dissent, including attempts to mobilise people towards a return to democratic rule.

The junta has been criticised for suspending media outlets, restricting internet access and brutally suppressing demonstrations.

Yet Col Doumbouya justified deposing then-83-year-old President Alpha Condé on similar charges – including rampant corruption, disregard for human rights and economic mismanagement.

Prior to seizing power in the 2021 coup, Col Doumbouya was a middle-ranking soldier. His 15-year military career included missions in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Central African Republic and close protection in Israel, Cyprus, the UK and Guinea.

Aged 40, he is currently the youngest African head of state.

December’s election will take place in the absence of several prominent figures – such as ex-President Alpha Condé who was kicked out of power in 2021, and former Prime Ministers Cellou Dalein Diallo and Sidya Touré – all of whom are currently living abroad.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

August Elections

Aukot loses bid to bar Raila from Aug Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Third Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has lost a bid to bar Azimio-One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga...

June 17, 2022

August Elections

Wanjigi, Aukot, Kigame to sue IEBC for barring them from presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Presidential aspirants Jimi Wanjigi of Safina Party, Thirdway Alliance’s Ekuru Aukot and Agano Party’s Reuben Kigame say they will...

June 7, 2022

August Elections

Kiriara burns voter’s card as IEBC declines to clear him for presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Presidential aspirant, Muthiora Kiriara burned his voter’s card at the Bomas of Kenya after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

June 6, 2022

August Elections

Wanjigi alleges scheme to bar him from presidential race after IEBC declines to clear him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Safina presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi now claims there is a scheme to lock him out of the presidential race, after the...

June 6, 2022

August Elections

Raila to launch Manifesto on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Azimio Presidential Aspirant Raila Odinga says he will launch his manifesto on Monday, a day after he meets the...

May 31, 2022

August Elections

IEBC calls off Wa Iria Meeting on exclusion from Presidential Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called off a meeting in which it was to hear a...

May 31, 2022

August Elections

IEBC to hear Wa Iria’s complaint on exclusion from Presidential Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Tuesday expected to hold a meeting to hear a dispute...

May 31, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Justus Juma locked out of Presidential race over insufficient documentation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Justice and Freedom Party presidential candidate Justus Juma and his running mate Anne Wavinya might be struck out of...

May 29, 2022