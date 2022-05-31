IEBC calls off Wa Iria Meeting on exclusion from Presidential Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called off a meeting in which it was to hear a dispute filed by Usawa Kwa Wote presidential hopeful Mwangi Wa Iria following the omission of his name from the Presidential Nomination Register.

A statement from the Wafula Chebukati led agency stated that “a new hearing day will be communicated at a later date.”

Wa Iria on Monday caused drama at the Bomas of Kenya as security officers barred him from accessing the venue terming the decision by the polls agency to be fraud and discriminatory.

The Muranga Governor insisted that there is a conspiracy to lock him out.

Wa Iria who had stormed the same venue on Sunday questioned why his name had been removed from the IEBC schedule, yet he submitted all the initial requisite documentation.