Wanjigi alleges scheme to bar him from presidential race after IEBC declines to clear him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Safina presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi now claims there is a scheme to lock him out of the presidential race, after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declined to clear him due to lack of a degree certificate.

The electoral body’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati who analyzed his documents on Monday said Wanjigi provided transcripts instead of a degree certificate and that he failed to meet the requisite signatures and copies of IDs of those who approved his presidential bid.

Wanjigi however read mischief in the decision arguing that the commission was applying double standards in clearing candidates.

“We know exactly what’s going on and unfortunately this time you will not get away with it. There seems to be a decision that there are people who shouldn’t be on the ballot and I am one of them,” he said.

Wanjigi also insisted that he will be on the ballot despite the disqualification.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will be on the ballot come August this year,” he said.

On his part Chebukati stated that Wanjigi will have to comply with the requisite requirements before he can be cleared.

“You must bring a physical copy of your degree certificate before I clear you, we can also allow you in the remaining hours to harmonize your signatures” Chebukati said.

A similar allegation was made by USAWA presidential candidate Mwangi wa Iria, who accused the commission of conspiring to disqualify some candidates on technical grounds, as part of measures to reduce the number of presidential candidates.