Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wanjigi at Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to be cleared for the Presidential race, June 6, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Wanjigi alleges scheme to bar him from presidential race after IEBC declines to clear him

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Safina presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi now claims there is a scheme to lock him out of the presidential race, after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declined to clear him due to lack of a degree certificate.

The electoral body’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati who analyzed his documents on Monday said Wanjigi provided transcripts instead of a degree certificate and that  he failed to meet the requisite signatures and copies of IDs of those who approved his presidential bid.

Wanjigi however read mischief in the decision arguing that the commission was applying double standards in clearing candidates.

“We know exactly what’s going on and unfortunately this time you will not get away with it. There seems to be a decision that  there are people who shouldn’t be on the ballot and I am one of them,” he said.

Wanjigi also insisted that he will be on the ballot despite the disqualification.
“I want to assure Kenyans that I will be on the ballot come August this year,” he said.

On his part Chebukati stated that Wanjigi will have to comply with the requisite requirements before he can be cleared.

“You must bring a physical copy of your degree certificate before I clear you, we can also allow you in the remaining hours to  harmonize your signatures” Chebukati said.

A similar allegation was made by USAWA presidential candidate Mwangi wa Iria, who accused the commission of conspiring to disqualify some candidates on technical grounds, as part of measures to reduce the number of presidential candidates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Mong’are summoned by IEBC after Wanjigi complaint over degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Umoja Summit Party Presidential candidate Walter Mong’are to a meeting shortly...

15 mins ago

Kenya

Sonko sues IEBC for barring him from Mombasa Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sued the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for barring him from contesting...

1 hour ago

August Elections

IEBC declines to clear Wanjigi for lack of degree certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declined to clear Safina presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi to contest in the...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Kang’ata suffers setback after IEBC declines to clear him

MURANGA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has suffered a setback after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declined to clear...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to finalize clearance of Presidential Aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Monday expected to conclude the registration process for presidential aspirants...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s 10-point demand letter to Chebukati

Odinga raised the questions on Sunday shortly after he was cleared to join the State House race alongside his running mate Martha Karua.

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC to simulate election results transmission on June 9: Chebukati

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday confirmed the exercise will be organized on or before Thursday, June 9.

1 day ago

World

PHOTOS: Ruto’s mega rally in Kamukunji

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the...

2 days ago