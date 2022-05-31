Raila to launch Manifesto on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Azimio Presidential Aspirant Raila Odinga says he will launch his manifesto on Monday, a day after he meets the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during a meeting with the European Business Council (EBC) Odinga stated that the manifesto will outline his agenda during his first 100 days in office.

“I have been telling people it is still a secret. On Sunday I am presenting my papers, then on Monday, I will announce what my first 100 days will be like, so I don’t want to pre-empt it today,” he said.

He further stated that his administration will implement measures that will make it easier for businesses to thrive within and outside Kenya.

“China came in as a result of many African nations’ failure to raise capital for infrastructure development. Working with China is not to the exclusion of the rest. We want to work with everyone else. We want Europeans to come & invest in Africa,” he said.

He pledged that if his Presidential bid is successful, he will strive to create an enabling environment for investors.

“Justice system frustrates investments due to unresolved cases in court. We hope my deputy Martha will deal with those issues,” he stated.

Following the EBC meeting, Odinga was due to have a roadshow in various parts of Nairobi County to popularise the Azimio Coalition.

A statement from the Azimio Presidential secretariat said that the meeting point will be in Lenana school, before proceeding to Dagoretti South, Lenana, Kinyajui road and Dagoretti corner.

Odinga and team will then proceed to Ngong Road to By-pass to South C, Nairobi West, Kenyatta Market, High rise and finalize their tour at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra.