Kiriara burns voter’s card as IEBC declines to clear him for presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Presidential aspirant, Muthiora Kiriara burned his voter’s card at the Bomas of Kenya after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declined to register him for the August Elections.

According to the poll body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati, this was due to the insufficient signatures that Kiriara presented.

“It costs money for those that were able to get these documents a minimum of at least Sh10 for those who willingly gave it. We have people hawking IDs from Harambee Hose. We chose not totake the shortcut. We went the long way and fell short,” he stated as he was burning his voter’s card.

On the first attempt, IEBC turned him away Muthiora, asking him to get more signatures and IDs from his supporters and avail them at 3.30pm.

Kariara literally ran to meet the deadline but did not prevail.

The Independent candidate protested the decision of the commission, saying it denied Kenyans an opportunity to vote for a different voice.

“I may be young but I have my stake, this (voters card) should be my voice and I know there are those that believed they needed a different choice from the selection that has been made maybe this is not the only way, maybe there is another way,” he stated.

While lighting up the voters card, the Independent candidate recalled how hard it was for him to get the ID copies and signatures that he submitted to IEBC on Monday

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was the last independent candidate to appear before the IEBC for clearance.

The commission cleared four presidential candidates for the August race among them Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Chebukati says Agano party’s David Waihiga and his Roots Party counterpart George Wajackoyah were also cleared to run.

“The commission wishes to remind all candidates who are successful and those all over the country in the six elective positions to abide by the electoral code of conduct during the campaign period,” he stated.

However, the nomination certificate for Umoja Summit Party Presidential candidate Walter Mong’are was revoked after he failed to honour summons to clarify his academic qualifications.

“As the returning officer of the presidential election, upon discovery of new information on Walter Mong’are as relates to lack of academic qualifications, I invited him to appear before me today at 2.00pm to clarify the issue. He failed to honour my invitation and pursuant to regulation 43 (2)c of the Election General Regulations, I hereby revoke the nomination certificate of Walter Mong’are of Umoja Summit Party,” he announced.