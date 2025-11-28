AU condemns coup in Guinea-Bissau, calls for return to constitutional order – China Daily

Connect with us

The armed forces of Guinea-Bissau announced on that they had taken full control of power of the country and imposed several emergency measures.

Published

The African Union has condemned the military coup in Guinea-Bissau, urging the swift restoration of constitutional rule after the army removed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo from post and detained several senior officials on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the takeover “unequivocally violates” the bloc’s foundational principles and comes at a critical moment when the country was preparing for the announcement of national election results.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s zero-tolerance policy for unconstitutional changes of government.

The chairperson also noted the joint statement released on Nov 26 by the heads of the AU Election Observation Mission and other stakeholders, which underscored the need to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

He stressed that Guinea-Bissau’s National Electoral Commission remains the only legally mandated authority to announce official results and called on all actors to respect its role.

“The chairperson called for the immediate and unconditional release of President Embalo and all detained officials, and urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent any further deterioration of the situation,” the statement said.

He said the AU stands ready to work closely with Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS and international partners to support dialogue, stability, and a lawful resolution to the crisis.

He reaffirmed the Union’s solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau “during this critical period” and said the continental body remains committed to supporting their pursuit of peace, stability, and democratic consolidation

More on Capital News

Africa

Guterres warns against a polarised world, calls for “interconnected multipolarity” at AU-EU Summit

Guterres cautioned that while the world is becoming multipolar, history shows that multipolarity without strong multilateral mechanisms does not guarantee peace — recalling Europe’s...

3 days ago

Africa

AU to mark post-conflict reconstruction awareness week from Monday

The African Union will commemorate the 5th AU Awareness Week on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development, focusing on reparative justice, inclusive recovery, and peace-building across...

November 16, 2025

Africa

African Union, EAC Congratulates Suluhu on Re-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have become the first leaders to Congratulates President Samia Suluhu...

November 2, 2025

Africa

Suluhu Re-elected as Tanzania Opposition Appeals for Regional Mediation

Once INEC announces the winner, the results cannot be overturned either in court or through the INEC dispute resolution tribunal.

November 1, 2025

Africa

AU Calls for integrated surveillance systems to curb Trypanosomiasis in Africa

According to AU-IBAR, trypanosomiasis affects 38 of Africa’s 55 countries, placing 50 million cattle at risk, with an estimated 3 million deaths annually.

September 15, 2025

DIPLOMACY

US pays tribute to late Congolese envoy Serge Mombouli for advancing African Diplomacy

The African Union Commission also paid tribute to the veteran diplomat.

September 9, 2025

Africa

AU rolls out fellowship on disarmament and non-proliferation

The Fellowship seeks to offer a strategic investment in building Africa’s next generation of peacebuilders, negotiators, and disarmament experts.

July 16, 2025

Africa

DRC vs Rwanda at the African Court: why it could be a decisive moment for human rights and justice on the continent

The case of DRC v Rwanda can set an important African precedent. It serves as a way to uphold the integrity of human rights,...

February 24, 2025