AU condemns coup in Guinea-Bissau, calls for return to constitutional order – China Daily

The African Union has condemned the military coup in Guinea-Bissau, urging the swift restoration of constitutional rule after the army removed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo from post and detained several senior officials on Wednesday.

The armed forces of Guinea-Bissau announced on that they had taken full control of power of the country and imposed several emergency measures.

In a statement issued on Thursday, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the takeover “unequivocally violates” the bloc’s foundational principles and comes at a critical moment when the country was preparing for the announcement of national election results.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s zero-tolerance policy for unconstitutional changes of government.

The chairperson also noted the joint statement released on Nov 26 by the heads of the AU Election Observation Mission and other stakeholders, which underscored the need to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

He stressed that Guinea-Bissau’s National Electoral Commission remains the only legally mandated authority to announce official results and called on all actors to respect its role.

“The chairperson called for the immediate and unconditional release of President Embalo and all detained officials, and urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent any further deterioration of the situation,” the statement said.

He said the AU stands ready to work closely with Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS and international partners to support dialogue, stability, and a lawful resolution to the crisis.

He reaffirmed the Union’s solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau “during this critical period” and said the continental body remains committed to supporting their pursuit of peace, stability, and democratic consolidation