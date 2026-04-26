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Joy and Tears as Musalia Mudavadi Witnesses Son’s Wedding in Nairobi

Michael, the second son of Mudavadi and his wife, Tessie Musalia, exchanged vows with Ann before close family member.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was visibly moved as he watched his son, Michael Lulu Mudavadi, marry Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii Miitii in a vibrant ceremony attended by family, friends and distinguished guests.

The wedding, marked by celebration, prayer and heartfelt tributes, brought together two families in a union Mudavadi described as one of the most significant moments of his life as a father.

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“Today, my heart is overflowing with gratitude and joy as I witnessed my son, Michael Lulu Mudavadi, unite in marriage with Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii Miitii,” he said.

Mudavadi said the occasion represented far more than the coming together of a bride and groom, describing it as the joining of two families united by love, faith and shared values.

“As a father, few moments compare to seeing your child step into a new season of life grounded in love, maturity, commitment, and purpose,” he said.

“This day was not only a celebration of two remarkable souls becoming one, but also the beautiful coming together of two families connected by love, respect, faith and shared values.”

Michael, the second son of Mudavadi and his wife, Tessie Musalia, exchanged vows with Ann before an assembly of relatives, close friends, and invited dignitaries.

In his message to the newlyweds, Mudavadi urged the couple to build their marriage on faith, patience and mutual understanding.

“Michael and Ann, as you begin this journey together, I pray that your marriage will always be anchored in faith, strengthened by patience, guided by wisdom, and filled with lasting happiness,” he said.

“May your home be built on peace, laughter, understanding, loyalty and unconditional love through every season of life.”

He also expressed gratitude to guests who joined the family for the occasion, saying their presence, prayers, and goodwill made the celebration all the more memorable.

“Mama Tessie and I, together with our entire family, sincerely thank our friends, distinguished guests, and all those who joined us to celebrate this special occasion,” he said.

“Your presence, warm wishes, prayers, and fellowship made the day even more meaningful and unforgettable.”

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