AU urges private sector, banks to boost funding for Africa’s peace operations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — The African Union (AU) has called for stronger resource mobilization from the private sector, African financial institutions, and international partners to bolster financing for peace and security operations across the continent.

The appeal was made during a session of the African Union Peace and Security Council, which engaged Donald Kaberuka on expanding the use of the African Union Peace Fund and securing sustainable funding for African-led peace missions.

Kaberuka told council members that Africa must increasingly rely on its own financial mechanisms to support peace operations, describing the Peace Fund as a critical pillar for long-term stability.

“Donald Kaberuka emphasized the need for the AU to rely on its own mechanisms, including the Peace Fund, private sector engagement and partnerships with financial institutions,” the AU said.

He also stressed the importance of equitable access to contributions assessed through the United Nations, arguing that fair burden-sharing would help sustain African-led missions addressing conflicts across the continent.

The AU’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, echoed the call, urging stronger resource mobilization from businesses, banks and development partners.

Adeoye said deeper engagement with the private sector and African financial institutions would enhance the continent’s capacity to finance conflict prevention, mediation and peace support operations.

He also underscored the need to increase utilization of the AU Peace Fund in line with its policy framework, noting that the mechanism was designed to provide predictable and sustainable financing for the AU’s peace and security agenda.

Discussions during the session focused on strengthening partnerships and financial frameworks to enable Africa to respond more effectively to its own peace and security challenges.

Over the past three years, officials said the AU Peace Fund has prioritized equitable and regionally balanced utilization, reflecting the diverse security needs across the continent.

The AU has also been advocating reforms to allow greater access to UN-assessed contributions for African-led peace operations authorized by the United Nations, a move officials say would help close persistent funding gaps that have long constrained peace missions in Africa.