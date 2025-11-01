African Union, EAC Congratulates Suluhu on Re-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have become the first leaders to Congratulates President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election as President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Ndayishimiye said wished President Suluhu success and affirmed that “Tanzania and Burundi will continue to cooperate closely for shared development”

President Mohamud said ‘Suluhu’s victory reflects the truth and confidence of the Tanzania people adding that Somalia looks forward to deepening the brotherly ties and advancing regional peace and prosperity.’

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf urged respect for human rights following reports of post-election violence.

In his congratulatory statement released on Saturday, Youssouf commended the people of Tanzania for peacefully exercising their democratic right through the ballot.

He expressed deep regret over the reported loss of lives during post-election protests and extended condolences to the affected families.

“The African Union reaffirms its readiness to support the people and Government of Tanzania in their efforts to preserve peace, national cohesion, and democracy,” the statement said.

Youssouf emphasized the need to protect fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and expression, urging Tanzanian authorities to ensure these rights are upheld in accordance with national and international law.

“The African Union calls on all citizens to exercise their freedoms peacefully and responsibly,” he said, adding that adherence to the rule of law and tolerance of political diversity were vital to maintaining stability and national unity.

He further reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to the principles outlined in the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, which promote human rights, political pluralism, and respect for constitutional order as cornerstones of democracy.