Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Africa

Suluhu Re-elected as Tanzania Opposition Appeals for Regional Mediation

Published

DODOMA, Nov 1 – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was presented with the certificate of victory for the 2025 general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Tanzania, held on October 29, 2025.

Speaking during the ceremony, the INEC Chairperson said that according to the Constitution of Tanzania, the winner only needs to obtain more votes than the other candidates.

Once INEC announces the winner, the results cannot be overturned either in court or through the INEC dispute resolution tribunal.

President Samia won the election with 31,913,866 votes out of a total of 32,678,844 votes cast.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Secretary of Tanzania’s CHADEMA party, Deogratias Munishi, has called on the EAC, SADC, AU, and other bodies to intervene in the situation in the country.

In an interview with the BBC, Munishi said that announcing the election results would increase anger among the citizens.

When asked by the BBC journalist whether CHADEMA planned to officially challenge the election results, Munishi said that even if they had participated in the election, “given the country’s electoral system, you cannot challenge the results announced by the Commission in any court.”

International observers had earlier on Saturday expressed concern over the lack of transparency and widespread turmoil that has reportedly left hundreds of people dead and many others injured following the October 29 election.

The statement came hours after the Chairperson of Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner of the presidential election.

INEC confirmed Suluhu’s re-election, stating that she emerged victorious after securing 31,913,866 votes out of 32,678,844 cast — more than 97 percent.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Tanzania, “including reports of deaths and injuries during the demonstrations.” He urged all parties involved to “prevent further escalation.”

The UK, Canada, and Norway have expressed similar concerns, citing “credible reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries as a result of the security response to protests.”

