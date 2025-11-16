Connect with us

Africa

AU to mark post-conflict reconstruction awareness week from Monday

The African Union will commemorate the 5th AU Awareness Week on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development, focusing on reparative justice, inclusive recovery, and peace-building across the continent.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16— The African Union (AU) will commemorate the 5th AU Awareness Week on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD), scheduled for 17–23 November 2025, with a renewed call to strengthen continental solidarity, justice, and people-centered recovery in nations emerging from conflict.

In a statement issued on Saturday, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the annual awareness week—launched in 2021—has evolved into an important platform for mobilizing political will and resources toward implementing the revised AU PCRD Policy.

This year’s theme, “Rebuilding Lives after Conflict through Reparative Justice,” places human dignity and justice at the core of post-conflict recovery, emphasizing restitution, rehabilitation, reconciliation, and mental health support for victims of violence.

Chairperson Youssouf noted that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without addressing the emotional, psychological, and socio-economic wounds inflicted by years of conflict.

“Reparative justice is essential for healing societies, restoring livelihoods, and preventing the recurrence of violence,” he said, adding that supporting mental health and psycho-social needs is central to restoring dignity among survivors.

The AU said the theme reinforces the need for inclusive, justice-based recovery processes that restore trust between communities and the state, support affected families, and promote nationally owned reconstruction initiatives.

Significant progress

Since adopting the revised AU PCRD Policy, the Union says it has made “significant progress,” including strengthening the African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (AU-PCRD Center), which provides technical assistance to countries in transition.

Youssouf lauded Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt and AU Champion on PCRD, for what he described as “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment” to advancing African-led recovery efforts.

He also praised the Peace and Security Council (PSC) for dedicating its 2025 session to reviewing implementation progress and assessing the impact of Awareness Week over the past five years.

The Chairperson further acknowledged AU Member States that have supported institutional capacity-building in electoral observation, conflict early warning, mediation, human rights protection, peace support operations, and security sector reform.

“These investments have strengthened the Union’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to crises,” Youssouf said.

“This spirit of shared responsibility exemplifies African solutions to African problems.”

With several African countries currently navigating political transitions and post-conflict recovery, the AU Chairperson urged Member States, regional blocs, development partners, civil society, academia, youth, and women’s groups to strengthen collaboration.

He emphasized that the continent’s resilience depends on empowering people to rebuild their societies and ensuring that peace efforts translate into visible improvements in daily life.

The AU reiterated its commitment to supporting inclusive governance, community-driven recovery, and reparative justice as part of the broader goal of “Silencing the Guns” and achieving the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

The 5th PCRD Awareness Week will feature policy dialogues, advocacy campaigns, capacity-building sessions, and community engagement initiatives across the continent.

