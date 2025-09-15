Connect with us

AU Calls for integrated surveillance systems to curb Trypanosomiasis in Africa

According to AU-IBAR, trypanosomiasis affects 38 of Africa’s 55 countries, placing 50 million cattle at risk, with an estimated 3 million deaths annually.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The African Union has urged member states to invest in integrated surveillance systems that combine human, animal, and vector data to strengthen the early detection and control of trypanosomiasis across the continent.

Speaking during the 37th Conference of the International Scientific Council for Trypanosomiasis Research and Control (ISCTRC) in Nairobi, the Director of the AU’s Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), Dr. Huyam Salih, emphasized that innovative One Health technologies are essential to eliminate the disease.

She highlighted the use of geospatial tools and mobile diagnostics to monitor tsetse fly distribution and parasite prevalence in both livestock and humans as critical interventions.

“There is need to invest in Integrated Surveillance Systems combining human, animal, and vector data to detect outbreaks early,” Dr. Salih said.

“For this use of geospatial tools and mobile diagnostics to monitor tsetse fly distribution and parasite prevalence in both livestock and humans is needed.”

The economic cost of reduced livestock productivity, treatment, and control measures is pegged at USD 5 billion annually, while 6 million people remain at risk of contracting Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT).

Despite progress in reducing HAT cases from 28,000 in 1999 to 583 in 2024, Dr. Salih warned that fragmented coordination, inadequate funding, poor community engagement, climate change, and drug resistance continue to hamper control efforts.

She called for greater cross-sector collaboration among medical, veterinary, and environmental agencies, stronger community involvement in vector control, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive modeling, and genomic surveillance.

“There is a need to embrace AI and integrated OH data platforms for vector mapping, predictive modeling, and decision support systems and Genomic Surveillance for parasite detection and resistance monitoring among other technologies,” she said.

She however emphasized the need to ensure that technologies are accessible and adaptable to local contexts.

AU-IBAR is currently rolling out the African Union Digital One Health Platform (AU-DOHP) to integrate data for improved surveillance and response.

Dr. Salih also urged governments to embed trypanosomiasis control into national development plans, food security strategies, and climate resilience frameworks, while appealing for increased investments from the public and private sectors.

The conference, themed “Harnessing One Health Technologies & Innovations towards Eliminating Trypanosomiasis in Africa”, brought together delegates from AU member states, scientists, and development partners.

Some of those present include, the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mutahi Kagwe, his PS Jonathan Mueke, PS for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni Muriuki , Chairman, KENTTEC, Dr. Geoffrey Muttai AND Chairman of ISCTRC, Prof Joseph Ndung’u.

