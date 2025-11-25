Guterres warns against a polarised world, calls for “interconnected multipolarity” at AU-EU Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25-United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the world is at risk of splitting into two dominant geopolitical blocs unless global powers embrace what he termed “interconnected multipolarity” anchored in cooperation, shared development, and stronger multilateral institutions.

Speaking in Angola during the AU-EU Summit, Guterres said the planet is experiencing “radical” change driven by technology, climate disruption, and deepening inequalities, making collaborative global governance more crucial than ever.

“Against the risks of division of the world into two blocs, led by two big powers, we need an interconnected multipolarity – with an inclusive network of intense relations on trade, development, financial institutions, and with increasing political coordination,” he said on Monday.

Guterres cautioned that while the world is becoming multipolar, history shows that multipolarity without strong multilateral mechanisms does not guarantee peace — recalling Europe’s descent into war in 1914.

“Today’s multipolarity, to be successful, also needs multilateral institutions and dynamics as a condition for stability and equilibrium,” he noted.

Guterres positioned the partnership between the African Union and the European Union as central to shaping a more just global order, one capable of correcting “historic injustices” that have long excluded many countries from global decision-making.

He outlined three priority areas where Africa–Europe collaboration can be transformative: sustainable development, climate action, and peace.

Guterres argued that today’s global financial architecture is “both unfair and ineffective,” favouring wealthy nations while trapping developing states—many in Africa—in cycles of unsustainable debt.



He called for major reforms, including tripling the lending capacity of multilateral development banks and giving developing nations greater influence in global financial institutions.

“Together, you can end the injustice of poverty, address the root causes of migration and displacement — and unleash the unmatched economic potential of this continent,” he said, pointing to AU’s Agenda 2063 and the UN’s 2030 Agenda as aligned pathways.

Guterres highlighted Africa’s vast potential in renewable energy and critical minerals, resources set to be in higher demand as the world accelerates clean-energy transitions.

” Africa is rich in sun, wind, and critical minerals. And demand for these critical minerals is set to triple by 2030, driven by the shift towards clean energy,” he said.

“That must be an opportunity – to reject the old models of resource exploitation and replace them with high value-added processing and production in the countries of origin.”

He called on developed nations to fulfil climate finance promises, including doubling adaptation finance this year and working toward tripling it by 2035.

The renewables revolution, he stressed, can only succeed with strong international cooperation that enables a just transition away from fossil fuels.

Turning to global conflicts, Guterres lamented the suffering caused by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and ongoing violence in Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Mali, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He reaffirmed the need for African nations to have permanent seats on the UN Security Council, calling it essential to repairing a “deep historic injustice.”

He also urged full implementation of Security Council resolution 2719, which endorses predictable and sustainable funding for AU-led peace operations.

Guterres appealed for unity and shared global responsibility, emphasizing that Africa and Europe — together representing 40 per cent of UN member states — have the power to champion cooperation over division.

“The solutions to these challenges lie in multilateralism –– including strong regional and global institutions,” he said.

“Out of the turbulence of today, you can craft a new era of hope. For unity. For equality. And for peace.”