Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

These guns were recovered in Samburu in May 2023.

Headlines

Over 600 Illegal Guns Recovered in Kerio Valley, Says President Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya 28 – The government has recovered more than 600 illegal firearms in the Kerio Valley as part of efforts to curb insecurity in the region.

President William Ruto urged individuals still in possession of illicit weapons to surrender them voluntarily to security agencies or face the full force of the law.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We know everyone who has a gun, and we are going to come for it,” he said while addressing residents of Kabarnet town, Baringo County, on Tuesday.

“We cannot continue being a county of widows and orphans. I have instructed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to ensure that all firearms are in the hands of security officers.”

President Ruto reiterated the government’s commitment to ending the three-decade-long insecurity that has plagued the Kerio Valley, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

The Head of State made the remarks during a tour of Marigat and Kabarnet in Baringo County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that of the 602 illegal firearms recovered by security agencies in the Kerio Valley, 120 were seized in Baringo County.

He vowed that the government would not relent in its crackdown on illegal arms holders.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Matatu Saccos Challenge Bid to Bar Use of Petrol Stations as a Terminus

Through their lawyer, Danstan Omari, the operators contend that their Saccos have used designated petrol stations—including Total Energies (Rhino) and Ola Energy (Afya Centre...

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

University student charged with sharing fake KCSE exam on Whatsapp

The suspect is accused that on diverse dates between 2022 and October 11, 2025, at an unknown location within Kenya, he intentionally published false...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Operation nets Sh5.28mn counterfeit alcohol in Kitengela

KAJIADO, Kenya, Oct 29 – In a significant blow to the illicit alcohol trade, a multi-agency team yesterday unearthed a massive cache of counterfeit...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

35 Ugandans Sue Kenyan Government Over Alleged Illegal Arrest and Deportation

They allege they were driven across the border at night and handed over to Ugandan authorities without any due process.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Halts KTDA’s Multi-Million Security Tender Over Transparency Dispute

The applicants, who are long-term service providers to KTDA, maintain that they have a legitimate commercial interest in ensuring the procurement process is conducted...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rachel Ruto Urges Greater Investment in Clean Cooking for Schools and Institutions

Mrs. Ruto said that most institutional meals in Kenya are still prepared using biomass fuels, primarily firewood, posing grave risks to health, forests, and...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto underscores commitment to give Kenya world-class road infrastructure

The President said he would have launched the construction of the 230km road earlier, but was dissatisfied with the road design.

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 Hungarians, 2 Germans, Kenyan captain killed in Kwale aircraft crash: Mombasa Air Safari

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Mombasa Air Safari has confirmed that there are no survivors in the Kwale light aircraft dawn crash that...

10 hours ago