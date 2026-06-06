Families of Utumishi Fire Victims Await Bodies as One Student Is Buried

NAIROBI, Kenya June 6 – The painful process of identifying the 16 students who died in the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire has been completed, paving the way for burial arrangements more than a week after the tragedy shocked the nation.

The girls lost their lives when a fire swept through a dormitory at the school in Gilgil, Nakuru County, in the early hours of May 28.

The identification exercise was complicated by the severity of the blaze, which left many of the victims’ bodies badly burned beyond visual recognition. Authorities were therefore forced to rely on DNA analysis, collecting samples from relatives to establish the identities of the deceased.

By Saturday, all 16 victims had been positively identified, bringing a measure of closure to grieving families who have endured days of uncertainty while waiting for the results.

However, only one family had by then been allowed to collect the remains of their child.

The body of Zahara Rama was released to her family and transported to Kwale County ahead of her burial. Zahara, who came from a Muslim family, was laid to rest on Sunday after authorities confirmed her identity through DNA matching.

Under Islamic tradition, burial is ordinarily conducted within 24 hours of death. However, the circumstances surrounding the fire and the need for forensic identification delayed the family’s plans to bury their daughter.

While Zahara’s family has begun the difficult process of mourning and burial, the remaining 15 families are still waiting for the release of their loved ones’ bodies.

The delay has sparked frustration among some parents after the government announced plans to hold a joint requiem mass for all the victims before the bodies are released. The memorial service is scheduled for June 17.

Several families have objected to the arrangement, saying it prolongs their suffering and imposes additional emotional and financial burdens.

As families continue to prepare for burials, investigations into the deadly fire have intensified.

In a related development, a Naivasha court ordered nine students being investigated over the blaze to remain at the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home for 21 days as detectives complete their inquiries.

The ruling followed an application by prosecutors seeking to detain the minors for 30 days. The students opposed the request, arguing that there were no sufficient grounds to deny them bond.

The court, however, ruled that the seriousness of the allegations justified continued detention, although it reduced the period sought by investigators. The case will be mentioned again on June 24.

In its ruling, the court agreed with prosecutors that releasing the students at this stage could interfere with witnesses and compromise ongoing investigations.

The nine minors are being investigated for possible murder and arson offences arising from the dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students.

Investigators have placed significant weight on CCTV footage recovered from the school. According to court documents, the footage allegedly shows five students moving through the dormitory shortly after midnight on the night of the fire.

The students were reportedly captured walking quietly between sleeping areas and appearing to monitor whether other students were asleep. The footage further shows the group lingering near one section of the dormitory before moving to another area, where they briefly disappeared from the camera’s view.

The findings are now expected to form a key part of investigations into one of the deadliest school fire tragedies in recent years.