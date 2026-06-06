Kenya Intensifies Ebola Preparedness as Government Pushes for Fully Operational Quarantine Centres

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 6 – Kenya is strengthening its Ebola preparedness measures, with the Ministry of Health emphasizing the urgent need for fully operational quarantine centres to contain any potential infections before they spread.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the government is committed to establishing quarantine facilities in high-risk areas, insisting the centres must be operational “at whatever cost” to ensure exposed individuals are safely quarantined while confirmed cases are isolated and managed appropriately.

The Principal Secretary spoke during a spot-check visit at the Malaba Border, one of the busiest entry points linking Kenya and Uganda, where health authorities have heightened surveillance following reported Ebola cases in the neighbouring country.

Health officials have intensified screening of travellers and truck drivers crossing through Malaba, with the Ministry noting that approximately 300 trucks pass through the border daily, increasing the risk of cross-border disease transmission.

As part of the preparedness measures, border health teams have been equipped with thermal guns, gloves, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, handwashing stations, dustbins and cleaning chemicals to strengthen infection prevention and control efforts.

The Ministry of Health has also enhanced laboratory capacity through facilities in Nairobi and Kisumu to support rapid testing, diagnosis and emergency response.

According to Muthoni, Kenya has so far investigated 59 suspected Ebola cases, all of which tested negative, providing reassurance that the country remains free of the disease despite heightened regional concern.

To further improve preparedness, the Ministry is rolling out weekly sensitisation programmes targeting truck drivers and other cross-border travellers while expanding public awareness campaigns on Ebola prevention and early detection.

The PS urged members of the public to observe high standards of personal hygiene, warning that Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected persons or contaminated materials.

She also called on hotel operators and accommodation providers to regularly disinfect bedding and frequently touched surfaces while encouraging frequent handwashing and proper sanitation practices.

At the same time, Muthoni cautioned against the spread of misinformation and unverified reports about Ebola, stressing that the Ministry of Health remains in control of the situation and continues to closely monitor developments.

The government says surveillance, case management and public awareness campaigns will continue to be intensified, particularly in high-risk border regions, to ensure Kenya remains protected against any possible Ebola outbreak.