Moi quits Baringo by-election after secret meeting with Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 — KANU Chairman Gideon Moi is out of the Baringo senatorial race after failing to present his nomination papers on Thursday, a day after meeting President William Ruto at State House.

Moi was expected to lead a major rally in Kabarnet on Thursday to kick off his campaign. However, he failed to show up prompting anger by hundreds of supporters who had gathered to receive him.

The development came as images of Moi’s closed-door meeting with President Ruto emerged through informal channels stirring speculation in both Baringo and national political circles.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that Moi had not submitted his nomination papers by the close of business Thursday, effectively locking him out of the race unless the commission extends the deadline — an unlikely move.

The November 27 by-election was triggered by the death of Senator William Cheptumo in August.

Moi, who lost the Baringo seat in 2022 to Cheptumo, had been seeking a political comeback amid speculation that he was repositioning KANU for a broader role in the 2027 realignments.

Capital News could not reach KANU Secretary General George Wainaina, who announced Moi’s candidature on October 2, for a comment on the development.

Moi’s move following a meeting with President Ruto could signal a thawing of relations between him and President Ruto, after years of political rivalry dating back to the 2022 elections when Moi backed Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

