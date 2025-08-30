Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Infantino, Motsepe and Madagascar President to attend CHAN Final at Kasarani

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – FIFA President Gi-anni Infan-tino and Madagascar President are among high level dignitaries expected to join enthuastic football fans who will be attending this evening’s CHAN final, featuring Morocco and Madagascar.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed Confederation of African Footbal (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe will also host a delegation of football luminaries.

Mvurya outlined the day’s schedule, with the closing ceremony starting at 2:00 pm, followed by the match at 6:00 pm.

Fans with tickets to have been urged to arrive early to enjoy the full ceremony while emphasising security measures.

Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed stated Infantino’s visit underscores Kenya’s rising credibility as a host for major continental tournaments, especially as CHAN 2024 acts as a rehearsal for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

