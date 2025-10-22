Govt denies Kahiga’s claims of skewed development under broad-based pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 — The government has dismissed claims by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga alleging skewed development under President William Ruto’s administration, terming them false, divisive, and contrary to the spirit of national unity.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura condemned the governor’s remarks as “unpatriotic, insensitive, and regrettable,” particularly at a time when the country is still mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Under President William Samoei Ruto’s decisive leadership, every devolved unit [gets] its rightful share of the national cake,” Mwaura said.

“The President has risen above acrimonious politics, serving all Kenyans whether they voted for him or not.”

The spokesperson said the government views Kahiga’s comments as an attempt to fan ethnic divisions and undermine national cohesion, emphasizing that the administration’s development agenda is guided by fairness, inclusivity, and constitutional equity across all counties.

The government urged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take stern action against any leader found spreading hate speech or ethnic animosity, citing Section 13 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act and other relevant laws.

“We strongly urge NCIC and DCI to take stern action against any leader found fanning division and ethnic animosity,” Mwaura said.

CoG resignation

The spokesperson further welcomed Kahiga’s decision to resign as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), describing it as an appropriate step in light of the public outrage his remarks provoked.

Kahiga quits CoG role amid fury over remarks on Raila’s death » Capital News

CoG announces Mutahi Kahiga’s removal as Vice Chairperson in a unanimous decision » Capital News

The government appealed to all leaders, regardless of political affiliation, to embrace unity and restraint during this period of national grief following Odinga’s death.

Governor Kahiga came under fire after appearing to celebrate the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in remarks widely condemned as ethnically charged.

Speaking on Wednesday in the wake of mounting condemnation of his utterances claiming Odinga had under his broad-based pact with Ruto denied the Mt Kenya region development, Kahiga resigned from CoG leadership.

Mwaura, while welcoming the resignation, cautioned leaders against making inflammatory remarks.

“Leaders may disagree and differ in opinions, but Kenya belongs to all of us,” the statement read.

“We urge all leaders to honor the memory of the late Raila Odinga by promoting peace, unity, and dignity among all Kenyans.”