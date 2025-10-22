Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Citing the immense public reaction his comments had generated, Kahiga said he was taking full responsibility for both the real and perceived impact of his words by stepping down from his leadership role within the Council of Governors/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahiga quits CoG role amid fury over remarks on Raila’s death

Kahiga said his comments, captured in a vernacular video circulating online, were “taken out of context” and were never intended to celebrate the passing of the veteran opposition leader.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 — Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has resigned as the Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG) amid outrage over remarks he made concerning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Citing the immense public reaction his comments had generated, Kahiga said he was taking full responsibility for both the real and perceived impact of his words by stepping down from his leadership role within CoG.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In noting the huge public interest that this issue has generated, I am taking responsibility for the real and perceived meaning of my remarks, and as a result, I have decided, with immediate effect, to step down as the Vice Chair of the Council of Governors,” he told reporters in Nyeri on Wednesday.

Kahiga said his comments, captured in a vernacular video circulating online, were “taken out of context” and were never intended to celebrate the passing of the veteran opposition leader.

“I want to sincerely apologize to our mourning nation, to the family of the Rt. Hon. Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga — Mama Ida Odinga, her children Rosemary, Junior, and Winnie, Hon. Senator Oburu Odinga, Hon. MP Ruth Odinga and the larger extended family, the ODM fraternity, the Luo Nation, and Kenyans at large — for any harm that my remarks may have elicited,” he stated.

Political uncertainty

The Nyeri Governor explained that his comments were made during a burial in his home village on Tuesday, emphasizing that his intention was to reflect on the political uncertainty following Odinga’s death and not to make light of the tragedy.

“My remarks were in no way celebratory. What I meant is that under the current broad-based government, we have seen skewed development, and politically, the loss of the Rt. Hon. Former Prime Minister sends everyone back to the drawing board,” he said.

He added that his words were meant in the spirit of the saying ‘God takes the best’, noting that the clip circulating online failed to capture the full context of his speech.

Kahiga further distanced his sentiments from any ethnic or political affiliations, saying they were purely his personal views and not representative of the Nyeri people, any political formation, or the Council of Governors.

“Let me make it clear that the remarks I made are my personal views and therefore should in no way be associated with a community’s position or any political affiliation nor the Council of Governors,” he said.

‘Despicable’

Kahiga’s resignation came shortly after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), led by its National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, issued a strongly worded statement demanding his immediate removal.

Wanga accused Kahiga of making “nefarious, unbelievable, and utterly despicable” remarks about a national icon whose sacrifices paved the way for Kenya’s democratic freedoms.

“The late Raila Odinga put his life on the line to fight for the freedoms that Kenyans enjoy today. For someone of Governor Kahiga’s calibre — a beneficiary of Raila’s sweat, scars, and tears — to make such derogatory remarks is both disgraceful and shameful,” Wanga stated.

She said CoG could not be led by someone she described as reckless and irresponsible, insisting that Kahiga’s comments were an affront to national unity.

“We therefore demand that he resign from this position with immediate effect. The CoG cannot have a loose mouth holding such a position,” Wanga declared.

The controversy erupted at a time when the country is observing a period of national mourning following the death of the former Prime Minister on October 15 while receiving treatment in India.

Odinga is remembered as one of the foremost champions of Kenya’s second liberation — a leader who endured detention, imprisonment, and torture in his lifelong pursuit of multiparty democracy, devolution, and civil liberties.

Reacting to Kahiga’s remarks on Tuesday, CoG called an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday expected to discuss Kahiga’s conduct. With his announcement stepping down as Vice Chairperson, CoG is expected to pick his replacement.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Governors call emergency meeting over Kahiga’s remarks on Raila’s death

Governor Kahiga who is also the CoG Vice-Chairman has drawn widespread condemnation after stating during a funeral speech that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga accuses Ruto of ‘bottomless greed’ over ‘weak’ privatisation law

Maraga warned that under the new law, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury could unilaterally prepare and approve a privatization program valid for eight years,...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru visits Raila’s gravesite a day after his burial

The visit was private, with no official entourage.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senegalese President Faye hails Mashujaa Day as a meaningful tribute to Kenya’s herores as he remembers Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has hailed Mashujaa Day as a meaningful tribute to Kenya’s heroes. Speaking at the...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

Raila Odinga: The Man Who Carried a Nation’s Hope

To Millennials and Gen Z, he is simply Baba—a father figure of our political consciousness. Even when crushed by injustice, he rose again; not...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto mourns Raila as a personal loss, promises a strong ODM in govt

President Ruto has described Raila Odinga’s death as a “big blow,” pledging to preserve his political legacy by keeping ODM strong, united, and central...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reveals Raila’s final weeks of illness and the decision to evacuate him

President Ruto has disclosed intimate details of Raila Odinga’s final weeks, revealing efforts by his family and the government to secure international medical treatment...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rallies for stronger ODM but not outside government

President William Ruto has promised to safeguard the ODM party from internal sabotage, pledging to honor Raila Odinga’s legacy by preserving the party’s unity...

3 days ago