Police Clash With Nanyuki Protesters Over Proposed Ebola Facility as Tensions Escalate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — Anti-riot police clashed with hundreds of protesters in Nanyuki on Monday as demonstrations against a proposed Ebola quarantine and isolation facility at Laikipia Airbase turned chaotic, prompting security officers to fire tear gas and shoot in the air to disperse crowds.

The confrontations marked a dramatic escalation of protests that had earlier begun peacefully, with residents voicing opposition to reports that the government was considering establishing an Ebola-related facility in the region.

Running battles erupted in parts of Nanyuki town after demonstrators regrouped from an earlier march toward Laikipia Airbase, where they had initially sought to access the military installation but were blocked by heavily armed Kenya Air Force personnel.

Witnesses said protesters attempted to push through police barricades in the town centre, prompting anti-riot officers to respond with volleys of tear gas canisters and warning shots fired into the air.

The clashes triggered panic among residents and traders, with businesses hurriedly closing their doors as crowds scattered through surrounding streets.

Several roads in the Central Business District were temporarily disrupted as police engaged protesters in cat-and-mouse chases across the town.

The demonstrations stem from growing public opposition to reports that Kenya could host an Ebola isolation or treatment facility under a proposed international arrangement involving the United States.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of residents had marched through Nanyuki carrying placards and chanting slogans rejecting plans to establish the facility at Laikipia Airbase.

Security agencies had initially maintained a cordon around the military base, forcing demonstrators to redirect their procession into the town centre.

Authorities had earlier described the protest as largely peaceful despite causing traffic disruptions and interruptions to business activities.

Public concern has intensified in recent weeks following reports of ongoing preparedness plans linked to Ebola response efforts, despite a court order temporarily suspending the establishment or operationalisation of any Ebola quarantine, isolation, or treatment facility in Kenya under the disputed arrangement.

Three days ago, the High Court issued conservatory orders barring the admission or transfer of Ebola-exposed individuals into Kenya pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by the Katiba Institute.

The proposed facility has also drawn criticism from the Law Society of Kenya.

LSK President Charles Kanjama has argued that Ebola treatment centres should be located closer to outbreak epicentres rather than in countries without active cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has maintained that any arrangement involving Ebola exposure or treatment would have to comply fully with Kenyan law, immigration procedures, and public health safeguards.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has defended discussions with international partners, saying isolation facilities form a standard part of epidemic preparedness and that Kenya has strengthened surveillance and rapid testing capacity.

Local leaders have also opposed the proposal.

Former Laikipia Woman Representative Sarah Korere warned that hosting an Ebola-related facility in Nanyuki could negatively affect tourism and public confidence in the region.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not released information on injuries or arrests arising from the clashes.

Security remained heightened across Nanyuki as police continued to patrol key areas amid fears of further demonstrations.