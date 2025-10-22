CoG announces Mutahi Kahiga’s removal as Vice Chairperson in a unanimous decision

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 — The Council of Governors (CoG) has unanimously voted to remove Nyeri Governor Dr. Mutahi Kahiga as its Vice Chairperson, condemning his recent remarks about the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as “untimely, reckless, and unspeakable.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday following a Special Council meeting, CoG Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said the decision was reached after extensive deliberations on the interpretation and public impact of Kahiga’s utterances, which sparked national outrage and calls for his resignation.

“Following our statement issued yesterday, we convened a Special Council meeting to deliberate on the interpretation and impact of the utterances made by H.E. Mutahi Kahiga, the Vice Chair of the Council of Governors, and the mitigation thereof,” Abdullahi said.

“In view of this meeting, the Council has unanimously agreed to remove H.E. Mutahi Kahiga from the leadership of the Council as the Vice Chair with immediate effect. We have also agreed that we will hold another meeting where a new Vice Chair will be elected,” he added.

The Council distanced itself from the remarks made by Kahiga during a burial in Nyeri County, where he was captured in a vernacular video making controversial comments on Odinga’s death.

Apology

Abdullahi said Kahiga’s sentiments were “personal remarks” and that did not represent the collective views or values of the 47 county governments.

“We wish to reiterate our deep disappointment in the statements by the Governor. [CoG] still maintain(s) that these sentiments are his personal remarks that do not reflect or represent the views and values of the Council of Governors. We therefore disassociate in toto and condemn these utterances which were untimely, reckless, and unspeakable — especially at this time of deep mourning,” the Council stated.

The CoG also issued a formal apology to Odinga’s family, describing him as a national icon whose contribution to democracy and governance remains unparalleled.

“The Council of Governors extends its deepest apologies to the family of H.E. Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, CGH, on behalf of the 47 County Governments, for the unfortunate remarks. We continue to mourn with the family during this difficult time and reaffirm our solidarity, respect, and support to them. The Council remains available to offer any assistance that may be required,” the statement read.

Governor Abdullahi further urged all leaders across the political divide to exercise restraint and mindfulness in their public utterances, emphasizing that national cohesion must take precedence, especially during moments of grief.

“In a country where political awareness runs high, leaders must exercise both caution and a deep sense of responsibility in their public utterances. As leaders, we must always be guided by the national values and principles of good governance as enshrined in our Constitution,” the CoG Chairperson said.

The Council will convene in the coming days to elect a new Vice Chairperson to fill the position left vacant following Kahiga’s removal.