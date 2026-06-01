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The announcement came as Wajir hosted the Madaraka Day celebrations for the first time in Kenya’s history, a milestone Governor Abdullahi described as a defining moment for the county and the wider northeastern region/PCS

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Wajir elders to gift President Ruto 100 camels after historic Madaraka Day celebrations

Wajir elders will present President William Ruto with 100 camels as a cultural tribute following historic Madaraka Day celebrations hosted in Wajir, with leaders praising development gains in northern Kenya.

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WAJIR, Kenya, Jun 1 — Elders from Wajir County will present President William Ruto with 100 camels as a cultural tribute in appreciation for selecting the county to host Kenya’s 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has announced.

Speaking during the national celebrations held in Wajir on Monday, Governor Abdullahi said the gift represents the highest cultural honour the community can bestow, describing the President as a transformative leader who has elevated the status of northern Kenya through inclusive development and national recognition.

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“In our culture, when you honour someone, the highest honour is given to kings. The elders of Wajir have said that you are our king, and they will give you 100 camels to be delivered at a place of your choice. You are our sultan,” the Governor told the gathering.

The announcement came as Wajir hosted the Madaraka Day celebrations for the first time in Kenya’s history, a milestone Governor Abdullahi described as a defining moment for the county and the wider northeastern region.

He praised President Ruto for rotating national celebrations across different parts of the country and for choosing Wajir, saying the decision had helped dispel long-held perceptions that northern Kenya is remote or peripheral to the national development agenda.

“The people of Wajir have waited for this day. They prayed for this moment. This celebration sends a powerful message that Wajir is fully integrated into Kenya’s shared imagination and future,” he said.

The Governor highlighted the region’s historical significance as a key trade corridor linking Kenya with Somalia and Ethiopia, noting that Wajir remains home to some of the country’s oldest educational institutions.

He also reflected on the region’s difficult past, citing decades of marginalisation, insecurity challenges, and historical injustices, including the 1984 Wagalla Massacre.

However, he said the advent of devolution and recent government interventions had significantly improved access to services and opportunities in the county.

According to the Governor, Wajir has recorded major gains in healthcare since devolution, growing from a single doctor serving the vast district before 2013 to more than 76 medical officers and over 1,100 healthcare professionals today.

Abdullahi further credited Madaraka Day preparations with accelerating infrastructure development in the county, including the construction of a new stadium, road upgrades, drainage works, and improvements at Wajir Airport.

He also lauded President Ruto’s decision to remove additional vetting requirements for residents seeking national identity cards in border counties, describing the move as a restoration of dignity and equal citizenship for residents of northeastern Kenya.

“The lifting of discriminatory vetting in the issuance of identity cards was a profound act of political courage, removing painful barriers of extra scrutiny and systemic profiling,” he said.

“You did more than issue identity cards to deserving Kenyans. You restored our dignity and gave us a sense of belonging.”

The Governor said Wajir has also benefited from affordable housing projects, market construction, student accommodation facilities, and ongoing road works, while welcoming the establishment of a State Lodge in the county as a symbol of permanent presidential presence in the region.

In a further tribute, Abdullahi proposed that the newly constructed stadium in Wajir be named after the late former minister Ahmed Khalif, whom he described as a human rights champion, religious leader, and strong advocate for devolution.

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