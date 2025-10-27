By the numbers: 2025 national examinations underway across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 — The 2025 national examinations are officially underway across Kenya, with more than 3.4 million learners sitting three assessments administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

This year’s assessments cover candidates in three key levels of learning — the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), and the inaugural Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) for learners under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

A total of 3,424,836 candidates have been registered as follows:

KCSE: 996,078 candidates

996,078 candidates KPSEA: 1,298,089 candidates

1,298,089 candidates KJSEA: 1,130,669 candidates

To facilitate the massive exercise, KNEC has expanded its logistics network by installing 25 new examination containers, bringing the total to 642, up from 617 used last year.

The council has also deployed tens of thousands of personnel to ensure a smooth and credible process:

KCSE: 10,765 centre managers, 12,126 supervisors, 54,782 invigilators, 22,247 security officers, and 2,692 drivers.

10,765 centre managers, 12,126 supervisors, 54,782 invigilators, 22,247 security officers, and 2,692 drivers. KPSEA and KJSEA Centres: 24,213 centre managers, 26,479 supervisors, and 125,492 invigilators.

24,213 centre managers, 26,479 supervisors, and 125,492 invigilators. Container Security: 2,568 security officers guarding the storage and distribution of examination materials.

The exercise marks a major milestone for Kenya’s education system as the country conducts its first-ever Junior School assessment under CBC, while simultaneously managing both primary and secondary-level examinations nationwide.