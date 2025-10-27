Bitok hails KJSEA rollout as historic milestone, says Senior School arrangements in place

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has described the rollout of the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) as a historic milestone in the country’s education reforms.

The assessment, which runs alongside the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), marks the first-ever national examination under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) for Junior School learners transitioning to Senior School.

Speaking in Kibra, Nairobi, where he opened examination containers to mark the start of the 2025 national exam season, Bitok assured that the government had put in place all logistical, financial, and administrative measures to guarantee a smooth and credible examination process.

“For KJSEA, it is historic — the first time in our country’s history that learners are sitting for this exam, which will culminate in a smooth transition from junior school to senior school,” he said.

“We have done everything required to ensure all learners get the best possible opportunity to sit their examinations.”

Schools funded

Bitok confirmed that the government had released all necessary funds to schools and exam centres, eliminating any financial bottlenecks that could hinder the exercise.

“The government has provided all the money for all candidates, and nobody should have any excuse whatsoever. All schools that completed the data verification process have received their funds,” he said.

He added that the government had secured adequate spaces for the upcoming Grade 10 (Senior School) intake, with over 2.4 million places available for 1.1 million learners, supported by a digital placement system to ensure an efficient and transparent transition.

“Our learners are prepared, we have enough spaces in senior school, and I want to assure all our learners that they will get that space in senior school,” Bitok emphasized.

The PS also called for professionalism and integrity from exam officials, urging invigilators, supervisors, and centre managers to conduct the exams with the highest standards.

“We expect nothing short of professional administration of the 2025 KJSEA, KPSEA, and KCSE examinations,” he said.