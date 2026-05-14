KMTC accountant charged over altered KCSE certificate used to secure university admission

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — A Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) accountant has been charged before the Kisii Anti-Corruption Court for allegedly forging his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results to secure university admission and subsequent promotions in public service.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said Cyrus Oigoro Miencha was arrested following investigations that established he allegedly altered his KCSE mean grade from C- (minus) to C+ (plus) before using the falsified certificate to gain admission to Kisii University.

According to investigators, the suspect used the forged KCSE certificate bearing Index Number 703508/008 to enroll for a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the university in 2014 after presenting it as a genuine document issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

EACC said that after graduating, Miencha allegedly used the fraudulently acquired degree certificate to seek promotions at KMTC, where he worked as an accountant.

“The suspect attained a mean grade of C- (minus) in the KCSE examinations but forged a certificate indicating a mean grade of C+,” the Commission said in a statement.

Sh3.9mn salaries and benefits

The anti-graft agency further stated that the suspect unlawfully earned Sh3,965,292.30 in salaries and benefits through employment and promotions obtained using the fraudulent academic qualifications.

Upon completion of investigations, EACC forwarded the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved criminal charges against the suspect.

Miencha was arraigned on charges including forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Court documents indicate that he allegedly presented the forged certificate to officials at KMTC’s Webuye and Kabarnet campuses between 2019 and 2022 to facilitate career advancement within the institution.

He denied all the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or an alternative bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The matter will be mentioned on June 15, 2026, for pre-trial directions.

EACC said it will also pursue civil proceedings to recover salaries and benefits allegedly obtained unlawfully through the fake academic credentials.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to combating fraud and safeguarding integrity in the public service,” EACC said, urging members of the public to report suspected cases involving forged academic certificates through its toll-free line 1551.