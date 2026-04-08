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KUCCPS Invites 2025 KCSE Candidates to Apply for Degree, TVET Slots

For the 2026/2027 placement cycle, universities have a total approved capacity of 322,396 degree slots, as cleared by the Commission for University Education. Meanwhile, TVET institutions and colleges have a combined capacity of over 1.1 million for diploma, certificate and artisan programmes.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has opened its online system for the 2026 placement of students into universities, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The placement agency announced that the application window opened on April 7 and will close on May 6, targeting candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education as well as Form Four leavers from previous years.

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KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome said the exercise offers opportunities for both degree and skills-based training pathways.

“The application is open to the 2025 KCSE cohort and previous Form Four leavers. Candidates can apply for degree programmes as well as TVET courses depending on their qualifications,” said Wahome.

Successful applicants for degree programmes will join universities in September, while those selected for TVET courses will begin reporting to institutions from May under the continuous intake system.

According to KUCCPS, a total of 980,444 candidates qualified for placement following the 2025 KCSE examinations. Of these, 268,700 attained a mean grade of C+ and above, making them eligible for degree programmes in 43 public and 31 private universities.

The remaining 711,744 candidates, who scored between C plain and E, qualify for placement in TVET institutions and middle-level colleges.

“The minimum requirement for degree programmes remains a mean grade of C+. However, all candidates with grades from A to E can apply for TVET programmes offered in our institutions,” Wahome said.

She added that placement will strictly follow merit and legal guidelines.

“Placement into universities and colleges will be based on merit, taking into account the applicants’ choices, their KCSE performance and the available capacities, as required under the law,” she noted.

For the 2026/2027 placement cycle, universities have a total approved capacity of 322,396 degree slots, as cleared by the Commission for University Education. Meanwhile, TVET institutions and colleges have a combined capacity of over 1.1 million for diploma, certificate and artisan programmes.

KUCCPS also confirmed that support will be provided to applicants across the country.

“Our officers will be available in selected universities and TVET institutions across all counties to guide applicants. Students can also seek assistance at Huduma Centres nationwide,” Wahome said.

The placement agency further noted that candidates interested in programmes at the Kenya Medical Training College for the September 2026 intake will have an opportunity to apply after the university placement process is completed.

All applications are to be submitted online through the KUCCPS portal.

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