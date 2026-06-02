Education Ministry Invites Public Input on New University Regulations in Major Reform push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2-The Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide public participation process on the proposed Universities (General) Regulations, 2026, inviting stakeholders and members of the public to help shape the future of university education in Kenya.

In a public notice issued in collaboration with the Commission for University Education (CUE), the ministry said the draft regulations seek to strengthen governance, quality assurance, accreditation, and oversight across the country’s higher education sector.

The proposed regulations are expected to provide comprehensive guidelines on the establishment and accreditation of universities, constituent colleges and campuses, approval of academic programmes, quality audits of institutions, and regulation of collaborations involving foreign universities and degree-awarding institutions.

The reforms will also introduce provisions for licensing student recruitment agencies and regulating activities by foreign institutions offering university education in Kenya.

According to the Ministry, the regulations have been developed following consultations with the Commission for University Education and are aimed at enhancing standards and accountability within the rapidly expanding university sector.

As part of the process, Education Cabinet Secretary officials have also prepared a Regulatory Impact Statement to assess how the proposed rules could affect universities, students, education stakeholders and the wider public.

“The main objective of the Regulations is to inter alia, provide for procedures for establishment and accreditation of universities, constituent colleges and campuses, approval of academic programmes in accredited universities, quality audit of universities and specialized degree awarding institutions, audit of academic programmes, licensing student recruitment agencies and activities by foreign universities/institutions,” the notice states.

The ministry is now seeking comments, views and memoranda from education stakeholders, university administrators, lecturers, students, parents and interested members of the public.

Written submissions must be sent within 14 days of publication of the notice and may be delivered physically to the Commission for University Education offices along Red Hill Road in Gigiri, Nairobi, or submitted electronically through the commission’s official channels.

To facilitate broader participation, the government has scheduled a series of regional public consultation forums beginning on June 8, 2026.

The first forum will be held at Kisii University for stakeholders from the Nyanza region, including Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira, Kericho and Homa Bay counties.

Subsequent consultations will take place in the Western region on June 10 and the North Rift region on June 12, bringing together representatives from counties across those regions.

Education officials say the exercise is intended to ensure compliance with constitutional requirements on public participation and to gather views that will inform the final regulations before they are adopted.

The proposed Universities (General) Regulations, 2026 are expected to play a key role in determining how universities are established, managed and monitored, as Kenya seeks to strengthen quality assurance and maintain standards in higher education amid growing demand for university education.

strengthen governance, quality assurance, accreditation, and oversight across the country’s higher education sector.

The proposed regulations are expected to provide comprehensive guidelines on the establishment and accreditation of universities, constituent colleges and campuses, approval of academic programmes, quality audits of institutions, and regulation of collaborations involving foreign universities and degree-awarding institutions.

The reforms will also introduce provisions for licensing student recruitment agencies and regulating activities by foreign institutions offering university education in Kenya.

According to the ministry, the regulations have been developed following consultations with the Commission for University Education and are aimed at enhancing standards and accountability within the rapidly expanding university sector.

As part of the process, Education Cabinet Secretary officials have also prepared a Regulatory Impact Statement to assess how the proposed rules could affect universities, students, education stakeholders and the wider public.

“The main objective of the Regulations is to inter alia, provide for procedures for establishment and accreditation of universities, constituent colleges and campuses, approval of academic pro-grammes in accredited universities, quality audit of universities and specialized degree awarding institutions, audit of academic programmes, licensing student recruitment agencies and activities by foreign universities/institutions,” the notice states.

The ministry is now seeking comments, views and memoranda from education stakeholders, university administrators, lecturers, students, parents and interested members of the public.

Written submissions must be sent within 14 days of publication of the notice and may be delivered physically to the Commission for University Education offices along Red Hill Road in Gigiri, Nairobi, or submitted electronically through the commission’s official channels.

To facilitate broader participation, the government has scheduled a series of regional public consultation forums beginning on June 8, 2026.

The first forum will be held at Kisii University for stakeholders from the Nyanza region, including Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira, Kericho and Homa Bay counties.

Subsequent consultations will take place in the Western region on June 10 and the North Rift region on June 12, bringing together representatives from counties across those regions.

Education officials say the exercise is intended to ensure compliance with constitutional requirements on public participation and to gather views that will inform the final regulations before they are adopted.

The proposed Universities (General) Regulations, 2026 are expected to play a key role in determining how universities are established, managed and monitored, as Kenya seeks to strengthen quality assurance and maintain standards in higher education amid growing demand for university education.