11 Killed in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir as Authorities Launch Crackdown on Protest Leaders

June 10 – At least 11 people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir after security forces clashed with protesters in the city of Rawalakot, escalating tensions in the disputed region and prompting a crackdown on opposition leaders.

The deadly violence erupted on Sunday night and has triggered widespread condemnation from rights groups and renewed calls for dialogue between authorities and protesters.

In the aftermath of the clashes, the regional government moved against leaders of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society alliance that was banned last week. Authorities ordered sedition charges against four prominent leaders of the group and announced a reward of 10 million Pakistani rupees for information leading to their arrest.

The JAAC had been mobilising opposition to the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in the July 27 elections to the region’s legislative assembly. Critics argue that the seats are being contested by candidates who live outside Kashmir, raising concerns about local political representation.

The killings have intensified public anger across the region, with many residents demanding accountability for the deaths and urging the government to engage protesters through dialogue rather than force.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International condemned the government’s response, citing reports of internet shutdowns, arbitrary arrests and the use of deadly force against demonstrators. The group warned that the situation reflects a worsening human rights climate in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Residents have appealed for negotiations to resolve the standoff, insisting that protesters are seeking recognition of their rights rather than challenging Pakistan’s authority.

The latest violence follows a series of protests in recent years over rising electricity prices and the cost of living, some of which have also ended in deadly confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.

Kashmir has remained a source of tension between Pakistan and India since the partition of British India in 1947, with both countries claiming the territory in full while administering separate portions of the Himalayan region.