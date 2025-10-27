Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The PS assured the country that all systems are in place for a smooth, credible exercise.

EDUCATION

PS Bitok opens exam containers in Kibra, assures of readiness for KJSEA, KCSE, and KPSEA

The PS described the 2025 Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) as a historic milestone, marking the first-ever national assessment for Junior School learners transitioning to Senior School under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok opened national examination containers in Kibra, Nairobi, on Monday morning marking the start of the 2025 national examination season.

The PS assured the country that all systems are in place for a smooth, credible exercise.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking as distribution began across exam centres, Bitok reaffirmed that the government had completed all logistical and financial preparations, including the release of funds to schools, deployment of invigilators, and delivery of materials.

“We have done our best to ensure that everything is ready. All learners have [been] prepared, all the examinations have [been] prepared, and this morning we are distributing them to different centres here in Kibra,” he said.

“We call upon all stakeholders, teachers, and invigilators to ensure the professional administration of the 2025 KJSEA, KPSEA, and KCSE examinations.”

Bitok further emphasized that the government had released all necessary funds to ensure the exercise proceeds seamlessly.

“The government has provided all the money for all candidates, and nobody should have any excuse whatsoever,” he said, noting that all compliant schools had confirmed receipt of the funds.

The PS described the 2025 Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) as a historic milestone, marking the first-ever national assessment for Junior School learners transitioning to Senior School under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“This is a historic moment for our country. The KJSEA will ensure a smooth transition to senior school. We have 2.4 million spaces for 1.1 million learners and have built a digital system to guarantee every learner a place in Grade 10,” he said.

Bitok also directed sub-county directors to oversee the exercise with “utmost professionalism” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a fair and secure examination environment for al learners.

In numbers: Kenya’s biggest exam season yet

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), this year’s examination cycle — running from October 17 to November 21, 2025 — is the largest in Kenya’s history, involving 3.42 million candidates across the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), and the inaugural KJSEA.

  • KJSEA: 1,130,669 candidates (inaugural exam)
  • KPSEA: 1,298,089 candidates
  • KCSE: 996,078 candidates

KNEC has deployed a total of 91,121 officials nationwide to administer and supervise the exams, including:

  • 54,782 invigilators
  • 12,126 supervisors
  • 24,213 centre managers

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Njengere said the Council is fully prepared to ensure credible and secure examinations.

“The 2025 examinations and assessments will run from October 17 to November 21. We are prepared to ensure credible, secure, and fair assessments for all candidates,” he told reporters during a briefing at KENC headquarters on October 3.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court slashes Litein High School damage fee to Sh10,000, voids Sh49,000 demand

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Joseph Sergon said the school’s earlier directive was unreasonable and unrealistic, especially at a time when Form Four...

6 days ago

EDUCATION

MoE releases 2026 school calendar slotting first term kickoff on January 5

A circular signed by Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, indicated that learners will proceed for a three-week holiday from April 6 to April...

October 13, 2025

EDUCATION

Bitok vows to secure capitation funds, rejects scrapping of free education

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok said the Ministry of Education will lobby Parliament to enhance the education budget to bridge funding deficit for capitation...

July 25, 2025

EDUCATION

Bitok demands arrest of Alliance teacher in student grooming saga

Bitok declared the government will not tolerate any form of teacher-student affairs even as he confirmed the interdiction of the teacher after the Teachers...

July 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC unveils digital verification of certificates

This move is part of a broader push by KNEC to ensure academic integrity in Kenya.

July 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs demand audit of NEMIS after inaccurate data revealed

The system manages data used to allocate school capitation funds annually and is under scrutiny for inconsistencies, system flaws, and possible manipulation.

June 10, 2025

Top stories

Grade 9 learners to choose Senior School pathways from Monday

The Education ministry in a directive to county and regional directors on education stated that the selection process, which targets learners transitioning to Grade...

June 7, 2025

Kenya

Gov’t rolls out school ID drive for secondary students

Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.

June 3, 2025