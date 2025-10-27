PS Bitok opens exam containers in Kibra, assures of readiness for KJSEA, KCSE, and KPSEA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok opened national examination containers in Kibra, Nairobi, on Monday morning marking the start of the 2025 national examination season.

The PS assured the country that all systems are in place for a smooth, credible exercise.

Speaking as distribution began across exam centres, Bitok reaffirmed that the government had completed all logistical and financial preparations, including the release of funds to schools, deployment of invigilators, and delivery of materials.

“We have done our best to ensure that everything is ready. All learners have [been] prepared, all the examinations have [been] prepared, and this morning we are distributing them to different centres here in Kibra,” he said.

“We call upon all stakeholders, teachers, and invigilators to ensure the professional administration of the 2025 KJSEA, KPSEA, and KCSE examinations.”

Bitok further emphasized that the government had released all necessary funds to ensure the exercise proceeds seamlessly.

“The government has provided all the money for all candidates, and nobody should have any excuse whatsoever,” he said, noting that all compliant schools had confirmed receipt of the funds.

The PS described the 2025 Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) as a historic milestone, marking the first-ever national assessment for Junior School learners transitioning to Senior School under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“This is a historic moment for our country. The KJSEA will ensure a smooth transition to senior school. We have 2.4 million spaces for 1.1 million learners and have built a digital system to guarantee every learner a place in Grade 10,” he said.

Bitok also directed sub-county directors to oversee the exercise with “utmost professionalism” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a fair and secure examination environment for al learners.

In numbers: Kenya’s biggest exam season yet

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), this year’s examination cycle — running from October 17 to November 21, 2025 — is the largest in Kenya’s history, involving 3.42 million candidates across the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), and the inaugural KJSEA.

KJSEA: 1,130,669 candidates (inaugural exam)

1,130,669 candidates (inaugural exam) KPSEA: 1,298,089 candidates

1,298,089 candidates KCSE: 996,078 candidates

KNEC has deployed a total of 91,121 officials nationwide to administer and supervise the exams, including:

54,782 invigilators

12,126 supervisors

24,213 centre managers

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Njengere said the Council is fully prepared to ensure credible and secure examinations.

“The 2025 examinations and assessments will run from October 17 to November 21. We are prepared to ensure credible, secure, and fair assessments for all candidates,” he told reporters during a briefing at KENC headquarters on October 3.