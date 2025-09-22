LSK, KNCHR launch probe on Simon Warui’s death while in police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced it is working with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to ensure a thorough and timely investigation into the death of Simon Warui, who was found dead while in custody at Mombasa Central Police Station.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo confirmed that the society has appointed an advocate to represent Warui’s family, as calls for justice and accountability in police custody deaths intensify across the country.

“We have appointed an advocate to represent the family, monitor the investigations, and ensure that the full truth about the circumstances leading to Mr. Warui’s death is uncovered, with those responsible held accountable,” she said.

Warui’s body was discovered in his cell at Mombasa Central Police Station just days after he was reported missing from Nairobi’s Umoja I Estate.

“The circumstances under which he ended up dead in a police station in Mombasa remain unclear,” Odhiambo said.

She emphasized that the family had reported Warui’s disappearance to Embakasi Police Station, further raising questions about his detention and eventual death.

“We thank the chair of the LSK Mombasa branch and her team for their efforts in addressing this matter. We will continue to update the public on any findings and will persist in our pursuit of justice for Mr. Warui and his family,” Odhiambo stated.