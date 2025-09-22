Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

LSK President Faith Odhiambo/FILE

ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCE

LSK, KNCHR launch probe on Simon Warui’s death while in police custody

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced it is working with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to ensure a thorough and timely investigation into the death of Simon Warui, who was found dead while in custody at Mombasa Central Police Station.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo confirmed that the society has appointed an advocate to represent Warui’s family, as calls for justice and accountability in police custody deaths intensify across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have appointed an advocate to represent the family, monitor the investigations, and ensure that the full truth about the circumstances leading to Mr. Warui’s death is uncovered, with those responsible held accountable,” she said.

Warui’s body was discovered in his cell at Mombasa Central Police Station just days after he was reported missing from Nairobi’s Umoja I Estate.

“The circumstances under which he ended up dead in a police station in Mombasa remain unclear,” Odhiambo said.

She emphasized that the family had reported Warui’s disappearance to Embakasi Police Station, further raising questions about his detention and eventual death.

“We thank the chair of the LSK Mombasa branch and her team for their efforts in addressing this matter. We will continue to update the public on any findings and will persist in our pursuit of justice for Mr. Warui and his family,” Odhiambo stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says ODM hasn’t adopted any resolution on 2027 poll, alliances

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) says it has not adopted any resolution with regard to the 2027 elections or...

1 minute ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC Probes Bribery Allegations Against Migori ELC Judge Fred Nyagaka

The JSC, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Winfridah Mokaya, emphasized its constitutional mandate under Articles 172 and 168 to uphold integrity, accountability,...

1 hour ago

Top stories

7 rifles yielded in renewed peace efforts in Elgeyo Marakwet’s Tot hotspot

The rifles were handed over on Sunday, September 21, with the support of local peace committees in Murukutwa, Chechan, Chemwonyo, and Talai locations.

2 hours ago

County News

Donkey business halted: Police nab 20 in livestock theft bust

NPS reaffirmed its commitment to combating livestock theft, a crime that continues to affect many rural communities.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto drops criminal case against author Webster Elijah under strick court-registered terms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Charlene Ruto has formally dropped the criminal case against author Webster Elijah under strick court-registered terms following a contested...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama as tycoon SK Macharia storms Directline declaring takeover amid court battle

Witnesses at the Hazina Towers offices said Macharia arrived with a group that forced its way in by breaking doors before he announced staff...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mburu Kinani’s family seeks exhumation orders after secret burial

The aggrieved children through Joyce Mburu said that the late Mburu was secretly buried at night by his stepchildren.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private hospitals under RUPHA halt SHA services over Sh10bn pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Private hospitals under the Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) have halted Social Health Authority (SHA)...

4 hours ago