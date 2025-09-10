Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua gestures Skiza Grounds sign during the launch of his DCP Party in May 2025.

Gachagua’s DCP drops out of Mbeere North polls but stays put in Malava contest.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the decision was informed by the need to build cordial relations with like-minded partners within the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – The Democracy for Citizens Party has withdrawn from the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election and endorsed the Democratic Party’s candidate in the November 27 polls.

This comes days after the DCP Mbeere North candidate ditched the party and went to Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi party.

The Mbeere North seat fell vacant after Geoffrey Ruku resigned following his appointment to head the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development docket in March.

DCP will also support the Wiper Party candidate for the Muguuni Ward in Machakos County and the DAP-K candidate in Kapchai/Chwele ward in Bungoma County.

The Party however indicated that it will stay in the Malava race where it will go head to head with DAP-K which is fielding former Kenya National Union of Nurses Chairperson Seth Panyako as its candidate.

The DCP vs DAP-K contest in Malava has been intense prompting Gachagua’s Deputy, Cleo Malala to urge Eugene Wamalwa and Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to step down Panyako’s candidature.

Malala has been campaigning for Edgar Busiega.

Ruling party UDA is expected to front Rhyan Injendi.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of Malulu Injendi.

