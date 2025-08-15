Connect with us

(WATCH) LSK defends anticipatory bail, citing foolproof legal threshold

(WATCH) CJ Koome slams executive over attacks on judges after Ruto anticipatory bail protest

5 minutes ago

Mudavadi: Local missteps harm and scare foreign investors at counties

Mudavadi said investments in the respective counties must be properly safeguarded.

27 minutes ago

CS Ruku urges Northern Kenya Residents to register for National IDs in large numbers

CS Ruku said the government has removed all barriers that previously hindered residents from acquiring IDs and other essential documents.

1 hour ago

Babu Owino seeks law to clear reformed offenders’ criminal records in draft bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Embakasi East Member of Parliamebt Babu Owino has tabled a legislative proposal seeking to allow certain criminal records to...

18 hours ago

US report accuses Kenyan authorities of extrajudicial killings during 2024 protests

The report details allegations that excessive and unlawful police actions — including shootings, beatings, and tear gas suffocation — resulted in the deaths of...

18 hours ago

BBC denies paying interviewees in Maai Mahiu child trafficking exposé

For clarity, none of the contributors featured in this film were paid, offered payment or ‘coached’ in any way - BBC.

18 hours ago

City Hall Sets Up Free Fan Zones for CHAN 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled several public viewing arenas for CHAN 2024, starting this Sunday with Harambee Stars’...

21 hours ago

Govt Sends Special Team to Probe Siakago Arson, Warns Rogue Officers

The CS condemned what he described as a worrying trend of corruption within police ranks

1 day ago