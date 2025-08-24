Omanyo slams ‘ungrateful’ former ODM leaders, insists party still dominant in Busia

TESO, Kenya, Aug 24 – Busia Woman Representative and ODM Vice Secretary Catherine Omanyo has dismissed claims that the Orange Democratic Movement is losing its grip in the county following its post-election coalition arrangement with the ruling UDA under the broad-based government.

Omanyo, who spoke in Butula after receiving thirty-five defectors from UDA, DAP-K and MDG on Saturday, urged members to ignore what she termed as propaganda, insisting ODM remains the dominant party in Busia and across Western Kenya.

“Today we have welcomed new members into the party in our effort to strengthen our party ahead of the 2027 general election. ODM remains the most favourable party in Busia County and the Western region at large,” she said.

Her remarks came barely two weeks after former Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and former Woman Rep Florence Mutua claimed ODM was losing touch with residents and urged locals to explore alternatives.

Ungrateful ex-members

Omanyo hit back at the two, accusing them of being ungrateful to a party that elevated them to political prominence.

“Some leaders are ungrateful to the ODM Party after it favoured them for many years with top county leadership positions only for them to now openly criticise it,” she said.

She further called on ODM leader Raila Odinga to reconsider his position on NG-CDF and NGAAF funds, arguing they had transformed communities and reduced marginalisation.

“Without NG-CDF and NGAAF funds, some regions will [be] completely left behind. If you compare their impact to that of county governments, the difference is clear on the ground,” she said.

On governance, Omanyo challenged President William Ruto to back his anti-corruption rhetoric with action instead of what she termed as attempts to smear Parliament.

ODM has in recent weeks faced growing criticism in Busia, prompting county party officials to embark on grassroots mobilisation to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 polls.