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Police accused the group of vandalising public infrastructure, including buildings belonging to the Kenya Medical Training College and county government offices located along Brumba Road/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

2 killed as youth clash with police to free man held for vandalism in Busia

Busia police say two people were killed after a crowd stormed a police station following the arrest of a suspect linked to destruction of police property, sparking calls for investigations.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — Busia County Police Commander Ahmed Abdilleh has confirmed that two people died during violent confrontations after a crowd reportedly stormed a police station following the arrest of a suspect linked to the destruction of police property.

Abdilleh said the unrest erupted after police arrested a suspect identified as Edwin Omondi, who was under investigation for the malicious destruction of a police vehicle in an earlier incident.

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“The suspect known as Edwin Omondi was linked to malicious damage to property, that is a police vehicle,” Abdilleh said.

He stated that following the arrest, a group of nearly 200 youths descended on the police station armed with metal bars and other crude weapons, confronting officers guarding the facility.

The county police commander said the situation quickly escalated, with some individuals allegedly taking advantage of the chaos to loot businesses within Busia Town.

“They tried to loot from a supermarket, Busia Complex Trading Centre, Taxi Park Trading Centre and Khetias Supermarket, even though they were repulsed by the police,” Abdilleh said.

Vandalism

Police further accused the group of vandalising public infrastructure, including buildings belonging to the Kenya Medical Training College and county government offices located along Brumba Road.

“The police took immediate action by repulsing them and preventing further destruction,” he said.

“In that process, it is unfortunate that two fatalities were reported. Two persons were shot and were later confirmed dead from gunshot wounds. We are sorry for what happened, but the youths should restrain themselves from such actions.”

One of those killed was identified as Frederick Odiwuor, popularly known as “Papa,” a staff member attached to ODM Acting Secretary General and Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo.

Omanyo disputed claims that the violence was linked to anti-fuel price protests, insisting the unrest stemmed from anger over the arrest of an individual in Busia.

“There were no fuel protests in Busia Town. Papa was shot on his way back home after taking his pregnant wife to the hospital,” Omanyo said.

“The unrest was caused by supporters of a certain individual who had been arrested in Busia, and not by fuel-related protests.”

The fatal shooting has sparked growing calls for investigations, with Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah urging the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Interior Ministry to launch an immediate probe into the incident.

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