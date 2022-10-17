Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Mudavadi says wasn’t involved in Goldenberg scandal but dismantled it

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says he was not involved in the Goldenberg scandal and actually dismantled cartels behind the grand saga.

Appearing before the National Assembly appointment committee, Mudavadi stated that when he took up the Finance docket at the age of 33, the grand scandal during the President Daniel Moi era was fully blown.

“I was appointed the Minister of Finance when the Goldberg saga was coming to its full-blown situation. This was really a scheme where the intention of government went sour and was misused, causing the country a lot of damage and expenses,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee explained that a judicial commission of inquiry conducted during President Mwai Kibaki regime gave him a clean bill of health on the matter.

“I took up the role of dismantling the network of Goldenberg cartels. There was so many issues to this and subsequently there was judicial commission of inquiry which was conducted for a two year period and the report clearly exonerates me for being part of the scandal,” he stated.

Responding to integrity questions raised by Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, Mudavadi further explained that he was not involved in the cemetery saga which involved over pricing of land.

Mudavadi said that the culprits who took part have since been charged.

“Those who were culpable were tried and convicted. I was not part of them. Its important that this issues come to rest as the details come out,” he stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mudavadi says proud of office location at Kenya Railways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says he is proud with the location of his office at Kenya Railways...

23 mins ago

Kenya

Wetangula says Mudavadi Nomination as Prime Cabinet Secretary legal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has stated that the nomination of Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary is...

48 mins ago

Kenya

Mudavadi tells vetting committee his net worth is Sh4bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Nominee for the Prime Cabinet Secretary post Musalia Mudavadi says his net worth is Sh4 billion. While appearing before...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Mudavadi to appear before MPs committee for vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments will start vetting Cabinet Secretary nominees Monday with each being given two hours...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto vows sustained police reforms to end extrajudicial killings

Ruto said that he had directed the disbandment of the elite Special Service Unit drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which was...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We’ve set Kenya on a recovery path: Ruto

President Ruto said the Opposition must keep off “as we fix the mess they left behind”.

19 hours ago

Kenya

Haji denies waiving UK extradition of ex-Kenya Power MD Samuel Gichuru

DPP Haji clarified that the extradition process against Gichuru has been justly halted on medical grounds.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutula, Cherargei among defiant Kenyans crying foul over SIM card deactivation

A number of prominent personalities who have gone  'mteja' after they failed to comply with the CA directive include Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo, Nairobi-based...

22 hours ago