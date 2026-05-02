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Heavy rains claim 10 lives nationwide with Eastern recording highest toll

NPS said the fatalities have been recorded across multiple regions, with the Eastern region accounting for the highest number of deaths at seven.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — Ten people have died as a result of ongoing heavy rains pounding several parts of the country, the National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed.

In the latest update, NPS said the fatalities have been recorded across multiple regions, with the Eastern region accounting for the highest number of deaths at seven.

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NPS said the highest number of deaths has been recorded in the eastern region.

“So far, a total of 10 people have sadly lost their lives, with the highest number — 7 fatalities — reported in the Eastern region,” NPS said.

The police also reported significant infrastructure damage caused by the relentless rains.

Two key bridges, Mwena Bridge in Kwale County and Ngomeni Bridge in Kitui County, have been damaged, disrupting transport and cutting off access in affected areas.

Additionally, a landslide has been reported in Tambach Sub-County, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, raising concerns about residents’ safety and further threatening infrastructure.

Emergency response teams have since been deployed to the affected regions, where they are conducting rescue operations, assisting displaced families, and working to restore access to essential services.

The NPS said it is working closely with other government agencies to respond to the unfolding crisis and minimize further loss of life.

Authorities have urged members of the public, particularly those living in high-risk and flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant, avoid crossing flooded sections, and strictly follow guidance issued by local officials.

The police also encouraged Kenyans to stay updated through advisories from the Kenya Meteorological Department, which continues to monitor the evolving weather situation and provide timely forecasts.

In case of emergencies, the public has been advised to contact the NPS through emergency numbers 999 or 911, or report incidents anonymously via the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline.

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