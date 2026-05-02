Havi ‘sad and annoyed’ over Dr Obwaka’s death, blames arrest by govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has sparked debate following remarks linking alleged government harassment to the declining health and eventual death of veteran obstetrician Dr. Job Obwaka.

In a statement, Havi claimed that actions by the government, including alleged interference in the management of The Nairobi Hospital and what he termed “trumped-up charges,” contributed to the deterioration of Dr. Obwaka’s health.

“Harassment by the Government of Kenya, its interference with the management of the Nairobi Hospital, and trumped up charges on the same definitely accelerated the deterioration of the health of Dr. Job Obwaka and his untimely death. I am sad and annoyed,” Havi said.

Dr. Obwaka, who died on Friday at the age of 83, was a respected consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist and a former director and board chair at The Nairobi Hospital.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale led tributes to the late doctor, describing him as a towering figure in Kenya’s healthcare system.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I convey deep sorrow following the passing of Dr. Job Obwaka at the age of 83, a veteran obstetrician and former Director at the Nairobi Hospital,” the CS remarked.

“Dr. Obwaka devoted his life to advancing medical practice in Kenya, leaving an invaluable contribution to the medical fraternity through his clinical excellence, leadership, and mentorship of generations of practitioners,” Duale said.

“His work significantly strengthened standards of care and improved outcomes in maternal and reproductive health services across the country.”

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union also mourned Dr. Obwaka, praising his decades-long service and leadership in the sector.

In a condolence statement, the union described him as a distinguished practitioner who significantly contributed to women’s health and the training of generations of doctors.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) also mourned Dr. Obwaka, describing him as a respected consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist and a key figure in Kenya’s medical leadership.

In a statement, the union noted that Dr. Obwaka trained at the University of Nairobi and dedicated his career to women’s health, mentorship, and institutional leadership, including serving as Chairman of the Board at Nairobi Hospital.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family, his colleagues at The Nairobi Hospital, and the wider medical fraternity,” said KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah.

Dr. Obwaka’s death comes weeks after his controversial arrest, which had already drawn criticism from medical bodies.

KMPDU had earlier raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding his detention, saying the 83-year-old was arrested at his clinic parking bay in Nairobi and held at Muthaiga Police Station.

The union questioned the basis of the charges — reportedly linked to alleged falsification of a member’s register — arguing that the responsibility lay with a company secretary and not the doctor.

It also raised alarm over the denial of cash bail despite the offence being bailable.

“These actions raise legitimate concerns regarding due process, fairness, and the possible misuse of state power against a senior member of the medical profession,” the union said at the time.

Similarly, the Kenya Medical Association expressed concern over the arrest, warning that such incidents could intimidate healthcare professionals, particularly those involved in governance roles within medical institutions.

KMA President Dr. Simon Kigundu described Dr. Obwaka as a distinguished clinician and mentor, cautioning against what he termed potential misuse of law enforcement mechanisms in institutional disputes.